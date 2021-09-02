Umm Al Quwain: In conjunction with the celebrations of the UAE and the Ministry of Interior on the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police has launched its traffic initiative that allows a 50 per cent discount on fines incurred due to traffic violations in the emirate from September 5-9.
This discount, however, is subject to the following exceptions:
1. Article (1) (a,b): Driving a vehicle in a manner that endangers the driver’s life and the life, safety or security of others.
2. Article (73): Making changes to the vehicle’s engine or the chassis without a licence.
3. Violations of the instructions and precautionary measures issued in accordance with the decision of the Attorney General, No (38) of 2020 and amended by Resolution No (54), with regard to the regulation for controlling violations and precautionary measures, and the instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.