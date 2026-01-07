UAE traffic alert : Multiple accidents on Al Khail road cause major delays

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area
Dubai: Motorists across the UAE, particularly those commuting into and through Dubai, faced the typical heavy rush hour congestion today morning, January 7, 2026. The primary traffic build-up was observed on major inter-city routes and key arterial highways connecting residential and industrial sectors.
In Dubai, the situation is particularly severe on Al Khail Road (E44), where multiple accidents have been reported. These collisions have caused a major bottleneck heading toward the Business Bay Crossing and near the Dubai Mall bridge area. Tailbacks are stretching for several kilometers, with Google Maps showing significant delays that are spilling over into connecting routes like Hessa Street and Umm Suqeim Road.
The congestion is mirrored on the Dubai-Sharjah borders, where the morning peak has reached a standstill. Al Ittihad Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) are seeing heavy buildup, particularly for drivers heading from the Al Nahda and Industrial Area sectors toward Dubai. Travel times for this route have nearly doubled, as the sheer volume of commuters continues to test the capacity of these major links.
Adding to the delays, the Sharjah RTA has confirmed a temporary closure of the Al Rugh Tunnel on Khorfakkan Road for maintenance, forcing traffic onto alternative routes and causing additional pressure on the Sharjah Ring Road and Al Dhaid Road.
Authorities continue to advise drivers to keep their navigation apps active for live re-routing suggestions to bypass the worst of the morning snarls.
