UAE traffic alert : Multiple accidents on Al Khail road cause major delays

The congestion is mirrored on the Dubai-Sharjah borders, where the morning peak has reached a standstill. Al Ittihad Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) are seeing heavy buildup, particularly for drivers heading from the Al Nahda and Industrial Area sectors toward Dubai. Travel times for this route have nearly doubled, as the sheer volume of commuters continues to test the capacity of these major links.