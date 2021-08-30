1 of 20
View from Al Zorah, Ajman
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
2 of 20
Flamingos. View from Al Zorah, Ajman
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
3 of 20
Flamingos. View from Al Zorah, Ajman
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
4 of 20
Flock of flamingos in Al Qudra Lakes
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
5 of 20
Beautiful weather in Al Qudra Lakes
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
6 of 20
Seagulls in Shindagha area, Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
7 of 20
Ducks running free at Hatta Wadi Hub, Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
8 of 20
Ducks looking for food at Hatta Wadi Hub, Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
9 of 20
Birds at Kite Beach
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
10 of 20
Birds at Kite Beach
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
11 of 20
A bird at Kite Beach
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
12 of 20
Turtle visit near La Mer Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
13 of 20
Turtle visit near La Mer, Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
14 of 20
Camels resting near Showka Dam in Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
15 of 20
A camel near Showka Dam
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
16 of 20
Donkeys at Hatta
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
17 of 20
Cats seeking shade at Shindagha Historical District in Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
18 of 20
Sleeping cat at Umm Al Quwain Kite Beach
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
19 of 20
The literate cat at Jumeirah Lakes Towers in Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader
20 of 20
The nest at Trade Center Metro Bridge, Dubai
Image Credit: Sandra Albanesi/Gulf News reader