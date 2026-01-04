GOLD/FOREX
Readers capture the UAE’s New Year moments, from fireworks to landscapes

Images showcase festive joy alongside calm moments across the UAE’s landscapes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Dr Gopala Arun Kumar, a critical care specialist at Rashid Hospital and a hobby photographer with an interest in landscape and wildlife, shares photographs captured during New Year celebrations at Dubai Frame.
Dr Gopala Arun Kumar, a critical care specialist at Rashid Hospital and a hobby photographer with an interest in landscape and wildlife, shares photographs captured during New Year celebrations at Dubai Frame.
Dr Gopala Arun Kumar
1/23
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures Global Village fireworks during New Year celebrations.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
2/23
Vihaan Achar, a student from GEMS Modern Academy and an avid Gulf News reader, captures fireworks at Dubai Frame as the city rings in the New Year 2026.
Vihaan Achar
3/23
The last sunrise of 2025 captured near Al Marjan Island at 7:45am on December 31 by Anirudh Merudi.
Anirudh Merudi
4/23
Jacob Chacko, Director at National Air Cargo, captures twilight on the first working day of 2026 in the UAE at 5:45pm on January 2 at Dubai Airport Free Zone, Building 4WB, Dubai.
Jacob Chacko
5/23
Sunrise captured from an apartment balcony at Al Twar 1 near the DAFZA Metro station by Ms Rama Malar.
Rama Malar
6/23
Jairus Jacob captures Birds of a Feather at Love Lake in Al Qudra.
Jairus Jacob
7/23
Suganya Shaji photographs Compound Eye, an installation at the Al Manar Light Art Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, describing the reflective sculpture as extraordinary and giving the impression of someone watching.
Suganya Shaji
8/23
Praveen Thekkadath captures an evening in Sharjah after sunset, showing the sky transitioning through multiple shades as daylight fades.
Praveen Thekkadath
9/23
Sania Ikram captures the DMCC building, photographed from Jumeirah Islands.
Sania Ikram
10/23
MX Ride Dubai captured by Kai Kratz.
Kai Kratz
11/23
Kannappan Muthuraman captures the Dubai skyline from an apartment balcony.
Kannappan Muthuraman
12/23
Seema Verma captures Dubai during a winter evening.
Seema Verma
13/23
Shiju Zacharia captures the Milky Way at Al Quaa in Abu Dhabi.
Shiju Zacharia
14/23
Shaiju Thomas captures December morning skies over the Gulf of Oman, seen from Fujairah.
Shaiju Thomas
15/23
Usman K captures Qasr Al Watan at night.
Usman K
16/23
Fazil Gurukkal captures the Dubai skyline
Fazil Gurukkal
17/23
Sona Suresh captures air show practice flights painting Abu Dhabi’s winter skies.
Sona Suresh
18/23
Reshma Rajan captures the moon with the UAE flag in the frame.
Reshma Rajan
19/23
Prathyusha Mungi captures a desert landscape.
Prathyusha Mungi
20/23
Rakesh K Chitkara captures the morning sun soaking the Dubai skyline.
Rakesh K Chitkara
21/23
Kingsly Panchatsaram captures Sharjah during the morning hours.
Kingsly Panchatsaram
22/23
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
23/23
Reba Sur, a chemical engineer based in Abu Dhabi and a regular Gulf News reader since 2010, captures a New Year sunrise from her flat on Khalifa Street on January 1, 2026, describing the bright sun behind the clouds as a symbol of a hopeful year ahead for the UAE and its people.
Reba Sur
