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7 dead, 145 injured in UAE since Iranian strikes began

Two soldiers and five civilians killed as air defences counter missile and drone strikes

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE intercepts 6 ballistic missiles and 21 drones launched from Iran
UAE intercepts 6 ballistic missiles and 21 drones launched from Iran

Abu Dhabi: The UAE said its air defence systems intercepted six ballistic missiles and 21 drones launched from Iran on March 16, as tensions in the region continue to escalate. 

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the projectiles were successfully engaged by air defence units, which remain on high alert to counter threats targeting the country’s security and stability. 

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Since the start of the “blatant Iranian attacks”, the UAE’s air defences have intercepted a total of 304 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,627 drones, reflecting the scale of the ongoing military escalation. 

The attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE armed forces while performing their national duty, the ministry said.  

Five civilians were also killed, including nationals of Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Palestine. 

A further 145 people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. The wounded include individuals from multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationals. 

The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed that the UAE armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any threat and will act decisively against attempts to undermine the country’s security.

 It added that protecting the nation’s sovereignty, stability and national interests remains a top priority as defence forces continue to monitor developments and maintain operational readiness.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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