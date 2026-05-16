Strong start for Edufair Abu Dhabi as students explore study pathways

The event, featuring 25+ institutions, is open until tomorrow
The prestigious Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi got under way this morning at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, drawing students, parents and educators to one of the capital’s leading higher education events.
More than 25 universities and higher education institutions from the UAE and overseas are participating in the two-day exhibition, which runs until tomorrow, May 17.
The event was inaugurated by Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News, Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President, University of Dubai, and Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, along with senior management representatives from the organisation.
More than 1,300 students from Abu Dhabi’s leading schools arrived within the first few hours of opening, engaging with university representatives, exploring degree options and attending academic guidance sessions.
“Edufair is an excellent platform for students and universities to connect, interact and gain a better understanding of each other’s goals and aspirations. Education has long been a cornerstone of the country’s development, rooted in the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sent the first batch of students to the United States in the 1970s,” Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, told Gulf News.
“The UAE has consistently invested in building human capital through quality education, helping drive the growth of industries and wider sectors across the nation.”
Dr Bastaki added, “Universities at Edufair Abu Dhabi are looking forward to connecting with students and showcasing the opportunities available to study in the UAE and build successful careers here.”
The event comes at a time when students and parents are seeking clearer guidance on admissions processes, examination timelines, university intakes and study pathways. Universities and counsellors at Edufair Abu Dhabi are addressing queries related to applications, eligibility criteria, scholarships and long-term career prospects.
“Gulf News Edufair remains committed to providing a comprehensive platform for parents and students to explore their academic futures,” said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News.
“The strong response from universities and education providers, reflected in one of the highest numbers of exhibitors, is a clear demonstration of the resilience and strength of the UAE’s education sector,” added Vaghela.
“As a media organisation, Gulf News remains deeply committed to the education sector and to supporting platforms that empower students and families to make informed decisions about their futures.”
Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, said, “It is fantastic to be back in Abu Dhabi for Edufair 2026. Last week, we were in Dubai, where we saw an incredible turnout of students and parents meeting universities and education providers to learn about the next big steps towards their future. We expect to welcome many students in Abu Dhabi as they make some of the most important decisions of their lives.”
STEM programmes and medicine continue to rank among the most sought-after courses among UAE students attending the fair. Technology-driven fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics, healthcare and biomedical science are witnessing particularly strong interest, as students increasingly focus on industries linked to digital transformation, research and advanced technologies.
Across two days, students can meet admissions teams, career counsellors and academic experts while comparing universities, scholarships, programmes and admission requirements. Edufair also features seminars, fireside chats and counselling sessions focused on emerging careers, higher education trends and course selection.