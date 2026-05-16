Edufair Abu Dhabi starts today amid strong student interest

Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated education show, Gulf News Edufair, opens today at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, bringing together some of the top universities, admissions teams, and education experts from the UAE and overseas for two days of student engagement. The event will run until tomorrow.

Over 25 higher education institutions will showcase more than 1,000 career-ready courses across disciplines including business, engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, healthcare, media, and design, giving students a wide range of options to explore academic and professional pathways.

The event offers students and parents direct access to admissions teams, course information, and expert counselling, helping them compare options and make informed decisions without the need to visit multiple campuses or consult separate advisors.

The Abu Dhabi edition follows strong participation at Gulf News Edufair Dubai last weekend, which attracted more than 8,000 visitors, reflecting sustained demand for in-person guidance as families respond to changes in academic timelines, admissions processes, and career pathways.

“Edufair is where life-changing decisions begin, and as platinum sponsors, Y-Axis is proud to be at the heart of it. The UAE’s student community is among the most ambitious in the world, and they deserve expert, personalised guidance,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair Abu Dhabi.