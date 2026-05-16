Edufair Abu Dhabi starts today amid strong student interest

Edufair connects students with universities, careers and scholarships
Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated education show, Gulf News Edufair, opens today at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, bringing together some of the top universities, admissions teams, and education experts from the UAE and overseas for two days of student engagement. The event will run until tomorrow.
Over 25 higher education institutions will showcase more than 1,000 career-ready courses across disciplines including business, engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, healthcare, media, and design, giving students a wide range of options to explore academic and professional pathways.
The event offers students and parents direct access to admissions teams, course information, and expert counselling, helping them compare options and make informed decisions without the need to visit multiple campuses or consult separate advisors.
The Abu Dhabi edition follows strong participation at Gulf News Edufair Dubai last weekend, which attracted more than 8,000 visitors, reflecting sustained demand for in-person guidance as families respond to changes in academic timelines, admissions processes, and career pathways.
“Edufair is where life-changing decisions begin, and as platinum sponsors, Y-Axis is proud to be at the heart of it. The UAE’s student community is among the most ambitious in the world, and they deserve expert, personalised guidance,” says Clint Khan, Director, Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair Abu Dhabi.
Y-Axis will provide one-on-one consultations on university selection, visa pathways, post-study work rights, and immigration options.
“At our booth, students can meet our counsellors for one-on-one consultations covering university selection, visa pathways, post-study work rights, and long-term immigration options. In a world where policies constantly change, having a trusted partner makes all the difference. We look forward to helping students take their first confident step toward a global future,” Khan adds.
Among the exhibitors at Edufair Abu Dhabi is BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, which will present a range of undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Computer Science, and Business, alongside specialised offerings such as Chemical Engineering with a specialisation in Energy, Environment & Sustainability and Mechanical Engineering with a specialisation in Aerospace.
“We will also be highlighting our BE in Robotics and Industrial Automation, designed to equip students with skills in emerging technologies and advanced manufacturing systems,” says Prof R Swarnalatha, Associate Dean, Admissions and Marketing.
“These programmes align with the areas attracting the highest student interest, particularly those that integrate advanced technology with real-world applications. Additionally, our interdisciplinary offerings in sustainability and renewable energy respond to both pressing global challenges and students’ desire to pursue meaningful, impact-driven careers,” she adds.
SIMS will spotlight programmes in business management, accounting and finance, computing, human resource management, and psychology, reflecting growing interest in career-oriented education that combines digital skills, analytical thinking, and human understanding.
“Each programme is designed with industry relevance at its core, ensuring students gain practical knowledge and competencies that prepare them for evolving global job markets and long-term career growth,” says Syed Fahad, Regional Director - Marketing & Admissions.
Liwa University will present 35 diploma, bachelor’s, and master’s programmes across fields including business, engineering, artificial intelligence, data science, medicine and healthcare, media, and public relations.
“We are proud to participate in Edufair Abu Dhabi and showcase academic offerings that reflect students’ interests and support the UAE’s future priorities,” said Prof. Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University.
The exhibition will also spotlight growing interest in university entrance exam preparation, executive education, and lifelong learning. Professional certification providers and executive education institutions will engage with graduates and working professionals looking to upskill, reskill, or diversify their expertise.
At Edufair Abu Dhabi, another exhibitor, Unique World Education, will showcase academic programmes for students from Grade 6 to Grade 12, including NEET and IIT-JEE entrance coaching, CBSE tuition, and strong foundation programmes.
“We focus on concept-based learning, regular assessments, and personalised mentoring to ensure long-term academic success,” said Muhammed Shakkir, Founder & CEO, Unique World Education.
“Edufair Abu Dhabi gives us a vital platform to reach UAE-based NRI families who are unaware that their children can secure MBBS seats in top government medical colleges in India for as little as ₹18,000 (Dh690) per year, or gain admission into IITs, NITs, and IIITs at highly subsidised fees,” he added.