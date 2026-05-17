More than 1,700 students attend Gulf News Edufair in Abu Dhabi

From engineering and business to healthcare, students explore courses at Edufair
More than 1,700 students from schools across the UAE visited Gulf News Edufair over two days, as the event, open until 7pm today at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, continued to see steady footfall of families exploring higher education options and engaging with university representatives on courses, admissions and study pathways.
Inside the venue, students moved between university booths, asking questions on degree structures, entry requirements, scholarships and campus life. Some arrived with clear subject choices in mind, while others used Edufair to explore different academic directions before making decisions.
Students from The Royal Academy Ajman travelled from the northern emirate to Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning to visit Edufair and explore higher education opportunities across different fields.
Grade 12 student Shubh Jolly from Royal Academy Ajman attended the fair specifically to learn more about pilot training programmes. His friend Mohammed Tariq explored business-related courses, while Kavy Bapodra interacted with university representatives to gather information on software engineering programmes.
Srijith Vijayababu, a Grade 10 student from Dunes International School Abu Dhabi, attended Edufair to gain clarity on the pathway he wants to follow.
“My course preference is engineering, specifically aerospace or aeronautical engineering, as I’m looking to pursue a career in that field. If not, mechanical engineering would be my preferred backup option,” Srijith told Gulf News.
Jonathan Abraham, also from Dunes International School, said Edufair helped him gain direction as he considers his higher education choices.
“I was not very sure about what career choice I wanted to pick, and I came here to explore what I can pursue, what the criteria are, and how it matches my interests. I also wanted to understand what universities expect from me, and that is the main reason I came,” said Jonathan.
Sheza Fathima, a Grade 11 student from Pearl Wisdom School Dubai, said the event helped her narrow down her interests as she looks at two different fields.
“I’m currently in Grade 11 and considering either forensic science or business studies. Visiting universities at Edufair has been really helpful in understanding my options," she said, adding, "I’ve also heard about international foundation programmes at Edufair, where students can skip Grade 12 and go directly into college. It can save a year, but you really need to be certain about your future path. That option also sounds quite interesting to me.”
Meanwhile, Malavika Harikumar, also from Pearl Wisdom School Dubai, spoke about her interest in engineering and computer science, alongside plans for higher education abroad.
“I am currently exploring courses in engineering and computer science. I plan to study abroad, but I am also open to considering opportunities in the UAE as I evaluate my options.”
Students from Saad Indian School, Darul Huda Islamic School, Dunes International School, Global Schools Group, International Indian School Abu Dhabi, Modern Private School, Al Marfa International Private School, Bright Riders School, North Point Education, Pearl Wisdom School Dubai and Shining Star International School were among the participating schools visiting Gulf News Edufair.