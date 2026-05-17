Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi enters final day – your last chance to explore courses and careers

Edufair is open until 7pm today and entry is free
Still figuring out university plans? Unsure about scholarships, careers, or even which course fits your future? Today is the final opportunity to explore study options, speak to universities and get answers directly from experts as Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi wraps up its two-day run at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche.
After a strong opening day that saw hundreds of families and more than 1,300 students walk through the venue, the final day promises another packed schedule of university showcases, counselling sessions and expert talks. The event remains open until 7pm and entry is free.
With more than 25 universities and education providers from the UAE and abroad participating, Edufair brings together options for students at every stage, whether they are planning for undergraduate studies, postgraduate programmes, professional certifications or even a career switch.
From medicine and engineering to AI, life sciences, business, design and architecture, students can explore a wide range of academic pathways and career-focused programmes. Admissions teams are available throughout the day to answer questions on courses, scholarships, tuition fees, visa pathways and international admissions.
And it is not just about collecting brochures. The discussions here are designed to help students and parents make sense of the many academic pathways available today, with guidance that is clear, practical and focused on genuine concerns.
One of today’s spotlight sessions focuses on cracking India’s highly competitive JEE and NEET entrance examinations. Experts will break down preparation strategies, study pathways and how students can improve their chances of securing seats in top engineering and medical colleges.
Another session will interest aspiring doctors looking at opportunities in the US. Students can learn about an accelerated pathway to becoming a doctor – a route that could significantly reduce the traditional timeline of medical education.
High school students can also explore foundation programmes, subject support and entrance exam coaching, while graduates and working professionals can connect with executive education and certification providers to upskill or accelerate careers.
Meanwhile, if study abroad options are on your mind, this is your final opportunity to walk in, ask questions and leave with clearer answers.
Edufair Abu Dhabi is the extension of Gulf News’ long-running education platform. Last weekend, Edufair Dubai concluded its 10th edition after attracting more than 8,000 visitors. The strong turnout highlighted growing interest among students and parents in face-to-face guidance as academic and career decisions become increasingly complex.