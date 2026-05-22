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UAE Maths prodigy,12, cracks SAT to win Johns Hopkins Grand Honors

Abu Dhabi student shares how he scored 750/800 in SAT Maths 'without any coaching class'

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Arjun Abhinav Patwardhan
Arjun Abhinav Patwardhan
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Abu Dhabi: When 12-year-old Arjun Abhinav Patwardhan walked into the SAT examination centre in Abu Dhabi on May 2, heads turned.

The test, designed for high school students typically aged 16 and above, is not where you expect to find an eighth-grader. Some candidates could not help but ask what this young boy was doing there.

He was also there to take the Maths section test. And he scored 750 out of 800.

That score has earned the Australian student of Indian origin the Grand Honors Award from the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY), one of the most prestigious gifted education programmes in the world.

Only a very small number of students from the UAE have ever received this recognition, a fact that makes Arjun's achievement all the more remarkable.

What Johns Hopkins CTY is

The US-based Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth identifies academically gifted young students through above-grade-level testing. It places children in examinations well beyond their current school year to see how they perform against older students.

The Grand Honors distinction is reserved for those who demonstrate truly exceptional ability. Scoring 750 or more in the SAT Maths section at age 12 is an uncommon achievement globally.

‘No tutor, no coaching’

What makes Arjun's story particularly striking is how he prepared. There were no coaching classes, no private tutors, no exam-prep courses. Arjun says he studied entirely on his own.

"I appeared for ten practice tests on the College Board website," he told Gulf News.

"My first score in Maths was 730, and by the end of the tenth practice test I was getting 770 to 780. So, I was confident I would get 750 to qualify for Grand Honors."

His advice to other young learners is to take practice tests on the College Board website and use Khan Academy, a free, non-profit online learning platform, to clear concepts.

His father, Abhinav Patwardhan, says the family is especially proud that the score came without any formal support. "Arjun achieved 750 out of 800 in SAT maths entirely through self-study, discipline, and consistent practice. It reflects his strong self-motivation and independent learning,” he said.

Spark his teacher spotted

Arjun's mathematical ability was not something that appeared overnight. His maths teacher at Global Indian International School (GIIS), Abu Dhabi, where he is currently enrolled, noticed it when he was in Grade 6.

"From the very beginning, I could see a special spark in Arjun whenever it came to mathematics," said his teacher, Dinsana.

"When he was in Grade 6, he was already confidently solving Grade 10 and 11 level problems, and the excitement and thirst for learning higher-grade Maths were clearly visible in his eyes. He would eagerly wait every day to explore advanced concepts, not because he had to, but because he truly loved mathematics from his heart,” she explained.

His father and mother, Nisha Kawatkar, noticed the same thing at home. During a parent-teacher meeting in Grade 6, Dinsana told them that Arjun was solving high school level problems with ease. They began giving him higher grade books at home. He worked through calculus problems largely on his own, with only occasional guidance.

Jyoti Pathak, Middle School Head at GIIS Abu Dhabi, who has known Arjun for four years, described him as "a sincere, curious, and dedicated learner." She added: "His consistent efforts and commitment to studies reflect that there are no shortcuts to success."

The boy beyond the books

Arjun is not defined solely by his academic record. He says he only studies around two hours each weekday and up to six hours on weekends and holidays.

He also plays badminton and table tennis twice a week and has great passion for the performing arts.

He has competed in several inter-school cultural competitions and won recognition for his acting and mimicry and serves on the Cultural Committee of his school's Student Council.

Also, at age 11, he earned his black belt in karate, showcasing his discipline, perseverance, and dedication beyond academics.

Big dreams ahead

Arjun is already looking further ahead. He wants to improve his English section score and eventually achieve a combined SAT score of 1550.

He hopes to build a career closely connected to mathematics and one day create something similar to Khan Academy that can help millions of underprivileged children around the world.

"I have benefited from Khan Academy, and I would like to do something similar for others,” he said.

Among his other dreams, he hopes one day to meet the President of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayan and share his achievements and aspirations in a country that became his home in 2016.

Related Topics:
UAEindiaEducationAbu DhabiAustraliaAmerica

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