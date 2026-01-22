From JEE/NEET to Johns Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon: The path most parents never plan for

Take Srinivas Chaudhury, an Indian High School (IHS) student and the UAE and JEE Main & Advanced Topper of 2020. His journey began with JEE preparation, led him to IIT Madras, followed by a master’s degree at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world’s most competitive tech institutions. He is now a robotics engineer in the US.

Or Safiya Aafreen, now completing a PhD in Biomedical Engineering at The Johns Hopkins University. A Delhi Private School, Dubai alumna, she completed her undergraduate degree at BITS Pilani – Dubai after qualifying JEE. “I do not have the typical overachiever profile seen in most Ivy League admits,” she says. Safia credits her JEE preparation years with Ascentria for building discipline and confidence. “In Grade 11, I joined IIT-JEE coaching. My batchmates and I scored well in JEE Mains, as well as SATs and our board exams thanks to professors who became mentors and a support system.”

Then there is Kaushik Saravanan, another IHS student, who scored in the 97.47 percentile in JEE Advanced and 97 per cent in Boards, and is now pursuing BTech at the National University of Singapore (NUS), one of Asia’s most selective universities.

Dubai resident Pranavanand Saji made international headlines after being named the Outside India Topper of JEE Main & Advanced 2024, scoring a perfect 100 percentile and securing an All India Rank of 31. Today, he is studying CSE at IIT Madras, but his profile is globally competitive. His preparation philosophy is simple: consistency, mentor guidance and emotional control under pressure. “I focused on being calm,” he says. “Once you reach a certain level, you must try to improve it. Balance and consistency matter.”

The list continues. Diya Bansal, a JEE student from GEMS Modern Academy, completed her Computer Science from Cornell University and currently works at Bloomberg.

Dr Rashida Ali pursued MBBS at AIIMS Bhopal and is now a paediatric resident at Icahn School Of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Elmhurst.

Prisha Malhotra, another GMA student, scored 99 per cent in boards and is currently pursuing MBBS at the University of St Andrews, Scotland.

What most parents miss

These outcomes were not accidents. They were not last-minute counselling miracles. They were the result of years of structured academic training that sharpened thinking far beyond exam patterns.

Parents often ask too late: “Should we now look at options abroad?”

By then, the students who understood the bigger picture have already built academic depth, test performance and mentor-backed guidance that global universities recognise instantly.

The common connection parents should notice

What quietly connects all these students is not just ambition or hard work. It is where and how they trained.

All of them prepared for JEE or NEET at Ascentria.

“We are immensely proud of the achievements not only of the students mentioned, but of the hundreds more who have worked with dedication over the past 13 years and reached remarkable milestones," says Alka Malik, Founder and Managing Director of Ascentria. "As a Gulf-based academy, Ascentria is committed to empowering students to excel not only in JEE, NEET, but also the Board examinations and in competitive exams across the globe. This success is built on strong conceptual clarity, consistent testing, timely doubt clearing, and close, personalised mentorship.”