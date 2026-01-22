From JEE/NEET to Johns Hopkins and Carnegie Mellon: The path most parents never plan for

Students who planned for JEE/NEET are already packing for the world’s best universities
For most parents, the academic road map seems clear: boards first, entrance exams next, college after that. JEE and NEET are often viewed as brutally competitive gateways meant only for IITs, AIIMS or a handful of elite Indian institutions. What few realise, until it’s too late, is that the same preparation is quietly becoming one of the strongest launch pads to the world’s top universities.
While several families invest separately in boards coaching, SAT prep, or counselling for abroad, a small but growing group of students is doing something fundamentally different. They are preparing deeply, rigorously and consistently for Indian entrance exams — and emerging with profiles that top global universities simply cannot ignore.
The result? Offers from places parents once believed were accessible only through expensive international curricula or years of profile building: Johns Hopkins, Carnegie Mellon, Cornell, NUS Singapore, St Andrews, even Ivy League-linked medical and research pathways.
And the common thread across these success stories is not privilege, foreign passports or flashy résumés. It is intellectual depth.
Global universities are increasingly clear about what they value: problem-solving ability, mathematical maturity, conceptual clarity, discipline and academic resilience. Ironically, these are precisely the qualities that Indian entrance exam preparation builds, often more rigorously than many international syllabi.
A student trained for JEE or NEET learns to think under pressure, connect concepts across chapters, manage time relentlessly and recover from failure. Boards marks improve not because of rote learning, but because of deep understanding. Competitive exams stop being extra — they become the backbone.
Thus, JEE/NEET-trained students often outperform peers in international classrooms. They are not intimidated by complexity. They are not dependent on spoon-feeding. They are trained to wrestle with problems.
Take Srinivas Chaudhury, an Indian High School (IHS) student and the UAE and JEE Main & Advanced Topper of 2020. His journey began with JEE preparation, led him to IIT Madras, followed by a master’s degree at Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world’s most competitive tech institutions. He is now a robotics engineer in the US.
Or Safiya Aafreen, now completing a PhD in Biomedical Engineering at The Johns Hopkins University. A Delhi Private School, Dubai alumna, she completed her undergraduate degree at BITS Pilani – Dubai after qualifying JEE. “I do not have the typical overachiever profile seen in most Ivy League admits,” she says. Safia credits her JEE preparation years with Ascentria for building discipline and confidence. “In Grade 11, I joined IIT-JEE coaching. My batchmates and I scored well in JEE Mains, as well as SATs and our board exams thanks to professors who became mentors and a support system.”
Then there is Kaushik Saravanan, another IHS student, who scored in the 97.47 percentile in JEE Advanced and 97 per cent in Boards, and is now pursuing BTech at the National University of Singapore (NUS), one of Asia’s most selective universities.
Dubai resident Pranavanand Saji made international headlines after being named the Outside India Topper of JEE Main & Advanced 2024, scoring a perfect 100 percentile and securing an All India Rank of 31. Today, he is studying CSE at IIT Madras, but his profile is globally competitive. His preparation philosophy is simple: consistency, mentor guidance and emotional control under pressure. “I focused on being calm,” he says. “Once you reach a certain level, you must try to improve it. Balance and consistency matter.”
The list continues. Diya Bansal, a JEE student from GEMS Modern Academy, completed her Computer Science from Cornell University and currently works at Bloomberg.
Dr Rashida Ali pursued MBBS at AIIMS Bhopal and is now a paediatric resident at Icahn School Of Medicine at Mount Sinai/Elmhurst.
Prisha Malhotra, another GMA student, scored 99 per cent in boards and is currently pursuing MBBS at the University of St Andrews, Scotland.
These outcomes were not accidents. They were not last-minute counselling miracles. They were the result of years of structured academic training that sharpened thinking far beyond exam patterns.
Parents often ask too late: “Should we now look at options abroad?”
By then, the students who understood the bigger picture have already built academic depth, test performance and mentor-backed guidance that global universities recognise instantly.
What quietly connects all these students is not just ambition or hard work. It is where and how they trained.
All of them prepared for JEE or NEET at Ascentria.
“We are immensely proud of the achievements not only of the students mentioned, but of the hundreds more who have worked with dedication over the past 13 years and reached remarkable milestones," says Alka Malik, Founder and Managing Director of Ascentria. "As a Gulf-based academy, Ascentria is committed to empowering students to excel not only in JEE, NEET, but also the Board examinations and in competitive exams across the globe. This success is built on strong conceptual clarity, consistent testing, timely doubt clearing, and close, personalised mentorship.”
At Ascentria, JEE and NEET are not treated as narrow entrance exams, but as intellectual training programmes. Regular testing, relentless doubt-clearing, disciplined schedules and mentor-led guidance create students who are confident across boards, competitive exams and global applications.
As Aryan Muralidharan, a 2022 JEE Mains Topper, UAE Grade 10 and 12 Board Topper and recent IIT Madras graduate, puts it:
“Ascentria inculcated my interest in maths and science and encouraged out-of-the-box thinking. Writing tests regularly helped me understand where I stood.” His mother adds: “After attending Ascentria, he didn’t need anything else.”
For parents reading this today, the uncomfortable truth is this:
Your child is capable of handling JEE/NEET preparation, and you are probably not exploring institutions that align this effort with global outcomes, thereby limiting their future.
The world’s top universities are no longer asking where students come from. They are asking how well they think. And increasingly, they are finding those answers in classrooms where JEE and NEET preparation is done right.
Some parents discover this path early. Others read about it later — when the admissions season is over.
The question is: which side will you be on?
