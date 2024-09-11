“When I received the books for Biology, Physics and Chemistry, I found them all easy,” Rida told Gulf News.

She said she told her parents she could manage to cover the syllabus in a year. Recognising her potential and dtermination,

Following her success, Rida's message to fellow students is to listen to their hearts and follow their dreams. Image Credit: Supplied

When she earlier told her parents as much and , her mother Disha Balchandani and father Kamlesh Balchandani supported her decision to approach the school administration. “As parents, we were pleasantly surprised when Rida spoke to us about her ambition. We always knew she was capable, but this was a big leap. Still, we had faith in her,” explained Kamlesh.

Proving herself

Rida and her parents approached the head of her school, Sapna Changrani, with the request for her to appear for the Year 11 IGCSE exams instead of continuing through the typical academic path.

“From the very beginning, we recognised her exceptional abilities,” said Changrani.

“She had to undergo numerous pre-tests and examinations to qualify, and it certainly wasn’t an easy ride. Yet, with every challenge, Rida continued to prove that she was more than capable of handling the demands placed upon her,” she explained.

Allowing Rida to appear for Year 11 at such a young age was not a decision taken lightly, she said. “However, we had full faith in her potential and were confident that she would rise to the occasion.”

She decided to give Rida the opportunity, but made it clear she would have to prove herself by excelling in the mock exams.

In just three months, in December last year, Rida took the mock exams and surpassed expectations, scoring over 90 per cent. With that, she officially began her fast-tracked journey, preparing for the IGCSE Year 11 exams that were scheduled for June 2024.

Small goals, strategic breaks

Completing three years’ worth of curriculum in one year was no small feat, and Rida knew it would take immense dedication and focus. “I spent a good portion of each day studying. I find I am most productive in the morning, so I divided my time into two-hour chunks and set small goals to make tasks more manageable,” she explained.

She attributes much of her success to strategic study breaks, which kept her mind sharp and focused. “Taking breaks is key to efficiency,” she said.

Her support system, comprising her parents, younger brother Reyansh, and teachers, also played a significant role in her success. “I am immensely grateful to my parents and my little brother, who were always there to listen and encourage me,” she said.

“Sapna Changrani trusted me from day one, allowing me to follow my dreams and my brilliant teachers effectively guided me every step of the way.”

Results speak for themselves

In June 2024, after months of hard work, Rida appeared for the IGCSE exams. The results, which were revealed in August, confirmed what her teachers and parents already knew—Rida was exceptional. She achieved A* in Cambridge English and scored 9/9 in Edexcel Biology, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

“I always aimed for the best, and I am glad to say I have passed with flying colours,” Rida said with a modest smile.

Last week, Rida started Year 12. She plans to pursue AS and A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, all subjects she is passionate about. “I love all the sciences, but Biology is my favourite,” she said. “I find it fascinating, and doing practice papers has really helped me master the subject.”

Though Rida has joined her super seniors in Year 12, she is not daunted by the challenge. “It is a new environment, but I am excited about the exposure to new perspectives. As long as I stay true to myself, I believe I will find my place socially and relationships will come naturally,” she said, confidently.

Her long-term goal is to study medicine, possibly in the UK or the US. “I aspire to be a surgeon as I feel when people are in their most vulnerable state, I want them to be assured that they are in the right hands, and under the best care possible,” she explained. While she is still open to exploring different specialties, her ultimate goal is to combine her passion for science with her desire to make a difference in people’s lives.

“Over the next few years, as I study more in-depth, I will realise what parts of it intrigue me most.”

Message to fellow students

Her message to fellow students is to listen to their hearts and follow their dreams. “I’d say don’t aim to be exactly like anybody else. If you are passionate about something, be ready to put in the focus, determination, and diligence required. But most importantly, make sure your intentions are true,” she said.

Changrani couldn’t agree more. “Rida is truly a child prodigy, and her focus and resilience are qualities that have inspired all of us at Dubai Scholars. The entire Dubai Scholars community stands proud of Rida’s astounding achievement in the board exams. She has set a remarkable example for her peers, and we celebrate not only her success but also the hard work and dedication that led her to this moment. We congratulate Rida on this well-deserved accomplishment and look forward to seeing all the amazing things she will continue to achieve in the future.”

The school has released a video highlighting Rida’s achievements to inspire other students.

Meanwhile, Rida’s parents continue to watch in awe as their daughter achieves milestone after milestone. Dubai has been their home since 12 years and the Indian expat couple have been grateful for all the opportunities that their daughter has received here.