DUBAI: Motorists in Dubai will now be paying road toll at two more locations in Dubai.

This follows the activation of two new toll gates by Salik from today.

The two new toll gates are located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road.

As Salik had announced earlier this year that the gates would be operational from November 24. The two new additions have increased the number of Salik gates in the city from eight to 10.

An Indian expat who passed through the Business Bay Crossing this morning said, “I must have been one of the first commuters to have paid Salik under the new Business Bay gate.”

The Dh4 toll charge reflected on the app of a motorist passing through Business Bay Crossing this morning. Image Credit: Supplied

Another driver, who also echoed his words, said, “Yes, I was charged Dh4 for the trip through Business Bay Crossing.”

The Al Safa toll gate is expected to reduce traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street by approximately 4 per cent Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The activation of the two gates follows the completion of Al Khail Road Development Project, RTA said. The project included the construction of five bridges extending 3,300 metres and the expansion of 6,820 metres of road lanes across seven different locations along Al Khail Road: Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Master plan

The transport regulator said the activation of the two toll gates complements a master plan to develop and integrate road networks, facilities, public transport lines, transport services, and intelligent road systems.

It also aligns with policies aimed at reducing reliance on private vehicles and encouraging public transport use, while improving traffic flow across Dubai’s road network by redistributing traffic to alternative routes, such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street, and Al Manama Street. The use of alternative Creek crossings, such as Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, will also help facilitate smoother traffic, encouraging residents and visitors to use less congested corridors.

Toll policies

The toll gates are part of transport policies that support road infrastructure projects and the public transportation system. These policies help distribute traffic across various elements of the road network, optimising the use of the existing corridors.

Toll policies also encourage a shift towards public transport, including the metro, buses, marine transport, and soft mobility options. Existing toll gates have proven effective, reducing total travel time in Dubai by six million hours annually, decreasing traffic on Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud Bridges by 26 per cent, reducing travel time on Sheikh Zayed and Al Ittihad Roads by 24 per cent, and increasing public transport ridership by around nine million passengers per year.

How the two gates will divert traffic in key areas

According to RTA, the Business Bay Cross Salik gate will contribute to:

• Diverting traffic from Jebel Ali towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road

• Reducing traffic congestion on Al Khail Road by up to 15 per cent

• Lowering traffic volume on Al Rebat Street by up to 16 per cent

• Reducing traffic on Financial Centre Street by 5 per cent

• Cutting total travel time on the congested section of Al Khail Road between Al Rebat and Ras Al Khor Streets by approximately 20,000 hours daily in both directions

Al Safa South Gate will contribute to:

• Reducing right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by approximately 15 per cent

• Decreasing traffic from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by around 42 per cent

• Lowering traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road between Financial Centre Street and Latifa bint Hamdan Street by approximately 4 per cent