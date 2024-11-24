Abu Dhabi: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will inaugurate the second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday, in the presence of the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, as well as a number of civic and military officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the country.