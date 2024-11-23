Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, on Saturday witnessed the announcement of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Indonesia.

These agreements aim to expand bilateral cooperation, in both the public and private sectors, and strengthen the foundations of the UAE-Indonesia strategic partnership.

The agreements and MoUs announced between the two countries cover a range of areas, including technology, renewable energy, healthcare, culture, and tourism. They also extend to mining, infrastructure, government modernisation and development, as well as investments, international shipping, and other fields.

The agreements were exchanged at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi during the Indonesian President’s state visit to the UAE.

Representing the UAE at the exchange ceremony were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, while representing Indonesia were Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Reviewing strategic relations

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohamed and President Subianto met to review strategic relations between the two countries and explore opportunities for further collaboration within the framework of the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Indonesian President at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, conveying his best wishes for his success in leading Indonesia and its people towards further progress and development. He also expressed his hope that the visit would open new avenues for collaboration, building on the decades of enduring friendship and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The discussions between Sheikh Mohamed and President Subianto reaffirmed their continued commitment to furthering bilateral relations, with the two leaders highlighting existing areas of strategic cooperation in addition to future sectors of interests made possible through the CEPA that was signed in 2022.

The talks explored further opportunities for collaboration in areas including infrastructure, renewable energy, food security, climate action, education, healthcare, sustainable agriculture and tourism.

The meeting also reviewed the deep cultural ties between the UAE and Indonesia, and the key role they play in strengthening people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The UAE and Indonesia Presidents also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral international efforts to address global challenges and achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

Both sides emphasised their shared approach to promoting peace, stability, and resolving crises through peaceful means at the regional and global levels.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed acknowledged President Subianto’s pivotal role in cultivating the robust partnership between the two countries. He also commended former Indonesian President Joko Widodo for his significant contribution to the flourishing ties between the UAE and Indonesia, which have witnessed significant progress in recent years.

Referencing the close economic ties between the two countries, the UAE President noted that UAE-Indonesia non-oil trade grew by 12 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching $4.6 billion. He emphasised the shared goal of the CEPA to increase trade volume to $10 billion.

President Subianto thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. He noted that he was looking forward to further strengthening ties between the UAE and Indonesia, and welcomed the various agreements announced during the visit and underscored their role in broadening the scope of bilateral cooperation.

Writing in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, President Subianto wrote of his wish for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE-Indonesian relationship and the resulting benefit and growth it would bring to the people of both nations.

In honour of the state visit of the Indonesian President and his delegation, Sheikh Mohamed hosted an official luncheon.

The discussions and luncheon were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.