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Drone strike triggers fire at Shah gas field in Abu Dhabi

Emergency teams were deployed to the site to contain the fire and assess the situation

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Authorities are responding to a fire at the Shah gas field following a drone strike, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reports.

Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the fire and assess the situation. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The public is advised to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing rumours or unverified information.

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Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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