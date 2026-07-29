Egypt denies drone attack after fire at Damietta Port

Earlier, British maritime security firm Ambrey had reported that a US-owned and operated, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility at Damietta had been struck by at least one unmanned aerial vehicle. It was reported that gas storage tankers at the port might have been targeted by drones, while shipping agent Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) reported an explosion during LNG cargo discharge operations. The vessels involved were subsequently moved outside the port as a precaution, and operations at other berths were expected to resume later.