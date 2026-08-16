East coast gateway can handle up to 5m containers annually, with plans to double capacity
Dubai: Khorfakkan Port is positioning for a major expansion that could eventually double its annual container handling capacity to 10 million, strengthening a UAE east coast trade gateway with direct access to international shipping routes.
The port currently has an annual handling capacity of up to 5 million containers, with longer-term expansion plans targeting 10 million, according to the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.
Located on the Gulf of Oman, Khorfakkan Port provides direct connectivity to international shipping routes and forms part of a wider network linking ports, logistics complexes, border crossings, transport networks and trade corridors across Sharjah and the UAE.
Expansion plans are designed to increase the port’s ability to serve growing cargo flows while strengthening its role on international shipping routes.
Khorfakkan Port is equipped with deep-water berths and high-efficiency ship-to-shore cranes capable of accommodating the world’s largest container vessels.
Its east coast location is connected with Sharjah’s wider maritime network, which stretches to Khalid Port and Hamriyah Port on the emirate’s western coast.
Sharjah’s logistics network also includes complexes in Al Sajaa and Al Dhaid, together with border crossings, road networks and trade corridors that connect maritime cargo with inland distribution.
The network supports cargo distribution and re-export activity while providing additional routes for moving goods between ports and regional markets.
Cross-border trade and logistics corridors also connect the network with GCC markets, expanding the options available for regional cargo movements.
The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority said the integrated system is intended to support smoother trade flows, strengthen supply chain resilience and improve access to regional and global markets.
Khorfakkan Port’s planned capacity growth comes alongside efforts to strengthen connectivity between Sharjah’s eastern and western coasts and integrate the emirate’s ports with logistics and transport infrastructure.
The broader network is designed to improve connections between maritime and land-based trade routes while supporting the UAE’s position as a global trade and logistics hub.