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Khorfakkan Port plans capacity expansion to 10 million containers a year

East coast gateway can handle up to 5m containers annually, with plans to double capacity

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Khorfakkan Port plans capacity expansion to 10 million containers a year
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Dubai: Khorfakkan Port is positioning for a major expansion that could eventually double its annual container handling capacity to 10 million, strengthening a UAE east coast trade gateway with direct access to international shipping routes.

The port currently has an annual handling capacity of up to 5 million containers, with longer-term expansion plans targeting 10 million, according to the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority.

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Located on the Gulf of Oman, Khorfakkan Port provides direct connectivity to international shipping routes and forms part of a wider network linking ports, logistics complexes, border crossings, transport networks and trade corridors across Sharjah and the UAE.

Capacity could eventually double

Expansion plans are designed to increase the port’s ability to serve growing cargo flows while strengthening its role on international shipping routes.

Khorfakkan Port is equipped with deep-water berths and high-efficiency ship-to-shore cranes capable of accommodating the world’s largest container vessels.

Its east coast location is connected with Sharjah’s wider maritime network, which stretches to Khalid Port and Hamriyah Port on the emirate’s western coast.

Connecting sea cargo with land routes

Sharjah’s logistics network also includes complexes in Al Sajaa and Al Dhaid, together with border crossings, road networks and trade corridors that connect maritime cargo with inland distribution.

The network supports cargo distribution and re-export activity while providing additional routes for moving goods between ports and regional markets.

Cross-border trade and logistics corridors also connect the network with GCC markets, expanding the options available for regional cargo movements.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority said the integrated system is intended to support smoother trade flows, strengthen supply chain resilience and improve access to regional and global markets.

Wider role in UAE trade

Khorfakkan Port’s planned capacity growth comes alongside efforts to strengthen connectivity between Sharjah’s eastern and western coasts and integrate the emirate’s ports with logistics and transport infrastructure.

The broader network is designed to improve connections between maritime and land-based trade routes while supporting the UAE’s position as a global trade and logistics hub.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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