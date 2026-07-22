Al Rughailat and Dibba ports will expand container, vehicle and general cargo handling
Fujairah: DP World and the Fujairah Ports Authority have signed a 50-year concession agreement to develop two multipurpose ports that will expand the emirate’s capacity to handle containers, vehicles and general cargo.
The agreement covers Al Rughayalat Port and Dibba Port and was signed in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The development will establish a new deep-water commercial gateway on the Arabian Sea, giving businesses another route into the UAE and improving access to major regional and international shipping lanes.
Al Rughayalat Port has been designed to handle up to 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually.
The partnership with DP World marks an important milestone in Fujairah's continued development as one of the region's most important maritime gateways. The Al Rugaylat and Dibba terminals will bring world-class operating capability, expanded capacity and new investment to the emirate.Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Ports Authority
The port will also have yearly capacity for 1.7 million tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent units, allowing it to serve container shipping, vehicle movements and other commercial cargo operations.
Dibba Port will add up to 3.6 million tonnes of annual general cargo capacity.
Both terminals will be capable of serving a wider range of vessels and cargo types, while Al Rughayalat will be able to receive the latest generation of ultra-large container ships.
Building on the strength of Jebel Ali, this development deepens our commitment to the UAE and reinforces the country's strategic role in global trade.Essa Kazim, Chairman, DP World
Each port will be integrated with its own logistics zone, creating a connected network for cargo storage, distribution and onward transport.
The terminals will also be linked to Jebel Ali Port and the Jebel Ali Free Zone through DP World’s domestic logistics network.
The connection is expected to give customers more options for moving goods between Fujairah, Dubai, logistics centres and final markets across the UAE and overseas.
With Jebel Ali operating at high utilisation, this development provides the additional capacity to support long-term growth. For cargo owners, it means greater flexibility, more choice and stronger supply chain resilience.Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer, DP World
Fujairah Port and Jebel Ali Port will operate as complementary gateways, adding capacity on both the Arabian Gulf and Arabian Sea sides of the country.
DP World’s container-handling capacity in the UAE is expected to rise from 19.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units to nearly 22 million once both terminals are operational.
Capacity for general cargo and roll-on, roll-off operations will also increase.
The additional infrastructure is intended to support long-term trade growth and reduce pressure on existing facilities while giving importers, exporters and shipping companies greater flexibility.
This development will add significant new capability to Fujairah’s port infrastructure and enhance the range and quality of services we can offer to cargo owners and logistics customers.Capt Mousa Murad, Managing Director, Fujairah Ports Authority
The project will be delivered in phases, with construction expected to take between 24 and 30 months from the start of work.
The development forms part of Fujairah’s plan to strengthen its position as a maritime and logistics centre, supported by its location outside the Strait of Hormuz and direct access to international shipping routes.
The two ports are also expected to attract new investment, create jobs and increase demand for logistics, transport, warehousing and maritime services in the emirate.
The agreement was attended by Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World Group, Mousa Murad, Managing Director of the Port of Fujairah, and other senior officials.