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Wadi Wurayah becomes UAE's first UNESCO-listed natural heritage site

The inscription recognises Wadi Wurayah's exceptional natural significance

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Wadi Wurayah becomes UAE's first UNESCO-listed natural heritage site
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Fujairah: Wadi Wurayah National Park in Fujairah has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, becoming the first site in the UAE to be recognised for its Outstanding Universal Natural Value and the country's third World Heritage property.

The decision was announced during the 48th session of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee in Busan, South Korea, following the committee's review of the UAE's nomination dossier.

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The inscription recognises Wadi Wurayah's exceptional natural significance, including its rich biodiversity, unique geological formations and role as one of the Arabian Peninsula's most important freshwater ecosystems.

The designation marks a milestone in the UAE's environmental conservation efforts and reflects the country's long-term commitment to protecting its natural heritage in line with international standards.

It also strengthens global recognition of Wadi Wurayah as a site of outstanding ecological importance while supporting ongoing efforts to preserve its ecosystems for future generations.

The UAE delegation, led by the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Fujairah, attended the World Heritage Committee session to follow the nomination process.

The reserve, already recognised as a protected area of national importance, is home to diverse plant and animal species, including several that are rare or threatened, and has long been regarded as one of the country's most significant natural landscapes.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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