UAE pushes UNESCO World Heritage status for Fujairah's Wadi Wurayah

UAE delegation attends UNESCO meeting as Wadi Wurayah's nomination is reviewed
Fujairah: As part of following up on the nomination file for Wadi Wurayah to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the UAE delegation, including the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Fujairah, is participating in the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The session is being held in Busan, Republic of Korea, with representatives from States Parties and specialised experts in the fields of natural and cultural heritage attending.
This participation coincides with the World Heritage Committee’s evaluation of the nomination file for Wadi Wurayah in the Emirate of Fujairah for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, a step that highlights the reserve’s environmental and cultural significance, as well as its unique biodiversity and geological importance at both regional and international levels.