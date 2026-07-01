Wadi Wurayah eyes Unesco World Heritage status in UAE

Beyond its environmental value, the reserve has become an important centre for scientific research. Environmental studies conducted in the area have led to the rediscovery of rare species and the documentation of previously unknown organisms, reinforcing Wadi Wurayah’s reputation as a living laboratory for biodiversity research.

Its permanent freshwater springs and natural waterfall have sustained life in the rugged mountains for centuries, creating an exceptional ecosystem rarely found in the region. Wadi Wurayah is also the only known habitat in the UAE for the wild orchid (Epipactis veratrifolia), adding to its unique botanical significance.

The reserve is home to 216 plant species, 114 bird species, 20 mammal species, and 30 reptile and amphibian species. Among its rare and endangered wildlife are the Arabian tahr, Blanford’s fox and the elusive caracal, underscoring the area’s ecological importance.

Nestled in the Hajar Mountains, around 45 kilometres from Fujairah City, Wadi Wurayah is a 220-square-kilometre protected landscape renowned for its perennial springs, waterfalls and rich wildlife. The reserve supports more than 1,099 recorded species, making it one of the most biologically diverse natural habitats in the UAE and the wider Arabian Peninsula.

Fujairah: The UAE has stepped up its efforts to secure Unesco World Heritage status for Wadi Wurayah, one of the country’s most ecologically significant protected areas, highlighting Fujairah’s mountain reserve as a global model for biodiversity conservation and sustainable environmental stewardship.

As part of the nomination process, the Fujairah Environment Authority will participate in the upcoming Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting in Busan, South Korea, from July 19 to 29, in coordination with national authorities. The participation reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to conserving its natural heritage and strengthening Wadi Wurayah’s case for recognition as a World Heritage Site.

The nomination builds on a series of international recognitions earned by Wadi Wurayah over the past decade. It was declared a protected nature reserve in 2009, designated a Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention in 2010, became the UAE’s first national park in 2013, and was recognised as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve under the Man and the Biosphere Programme in 2018.

Officials say the nomination highlights the reserve’s remarkable combination of ancient geological formations, perennial freshwater systems and well-preserved mountain desert habitats that have evolved over thousands of years, making it one of the Arabian Peninsula’s most important natural ecosystems.

The UAE has now nominated Wadi Wurayah for inscription on the Unesco World Heritage List as a natural site of Outstanding Universal Value. The nomination is primarily based on UNESCO’s Criterion (ix), which recognises sites that represent significant ongoing ecological and biological processes.

The reserve also holds deep cultural and historical significance. It has long been intertwined with the lives of local communities and lies close to Al Bidyah Mosque, the UAE’s oldest standing mosque, reflecting the enduring relationship between the region’s natural landscape and its cultural heritage.

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