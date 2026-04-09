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Fujairah rescues rare Pallid Scops Owl, releases it into Wadi Wurayah National Park

Farmworker alert leads to successful rescue and release of nocturnal owl in Fujairah

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Fujairah rescues rare Pallid Scops Owl, releases it into Wadi Wurayah National Park
Fujairah rescues rare Pallid Scops Owl, releases it into Wadi Wurayah National Park
Fujairah Environment Authority

Fujairah: A rare Pallid Scops Owl (Otus brucei) has been successfully rescued, treated and released back into the wild by the Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), highlighting ongoing efforts to protect the emirate’s biodiversity.

The owl was discovered by a farmworker in nearby agricultural land, who promptly alerted authorities. In response, FEA’s Terrestrial Biodiversity Team was dispatched to the site, where they safely secured the bird and transferred it to the Wadi Wurayah National Park (WWNP) facility for further assessment.

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At the facility, specialists carried out standard biometric measurements and conducted a comprehensive medical examination to ensure the owl was free from injuries, stress or dehydration. After confirming that the bird was in good health, the team fitted it with an official identification band issued by FEA before releasing it back into its natural habitat.

The Pallid Scops Owl is a resident species in the UAE and is well adapted to mountainous and arid environments. It has been confirmed as a breeding species within Wadi Wurayah National Park through ongoing nocturnal monitoring programmes, which continue to document its presence and reproductive activity in the area.

Known for its nocturnal behaviour, the species feeds primarily on insects and small invertebrates, playing a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by helping regulate arthropod populations.

Since 2019, FEA’s Owl Monitoring Team has been conducting systematic night-time surveys across the national park and surrounding areas. These include field observations, acoustic monitoring using automated recording devices, nest tracking, biometric data collection, bird banding and habitat documentation.

These efforts have resulted in the confirmed presence of seven out of the nine owl species recorded in the UAE, all within Wadi Wurayah National Park, underscoring its importance as a key refuge for nocturnal bird species.

Dr Ali Al Hamoudi, Director of the Biodiversity and Natural Resources Department at FEA, said the successful rescue reflects the authority’s readiness to respond to wildlife incidents and its commitment to protecting native species and ecosystems.

He also thanked members of the public for their role in reporting wildlife cases and supporting conservation efforts, urging residents to continue acting as environmental stewards by reporting injured or endangered animals through the toll-free number 800368 or official FEA channels to ensure proper care and protection.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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