Authorities say vehicle temperatures can climb rapidly and become fatal within minutes
Fujairah: Fujairah Police has urged parents and motorists not to leave children unattended inside vehicles, even for brief periods, warning that temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly and become life-threatening.
In a post on X, the General Command of Fujairah Police stressed that the temperature inside a vehicle can increase within minutes, creating potentially fatal conditions for children, particularly during the hotter months of the year.
The warning comes as the UAE enters the pre-summer period. The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that Monday, June 1, marks the beginning of the summer season according to the climatic calendar, which runs until the end of August.
The society said daytime temperatures during the season are expected to range between 41°C and 43°C, while minimum temperatures are forecast to range between 27°C and 30°C. It also warned that the country could experience heatwaves that push temperatures higher for several consecutive days.
Authorities have repeatedly cautioned that children are especially vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, as temperatures inside a parked vehicle can rise significantly above outdoor temperatures in a short period of time.