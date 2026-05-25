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Fujairah Ruler pardons 104 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Order aims to give reformed inmates a fresh start during Eid Al Adha

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Fujairah Ruler pardons 104 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 104 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Fujairah on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The inmates, of various nationalities, were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

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The gesture reflects the Fujairah Ruler’s keenness to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and bring happiness to their families.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, thanked Sheikh Hamad for the gesture, expressing hope that it would help the released prisoners begin new lives, contribute positively to society, and demonstrate good conduct.

Related Topics:
Eid Al Adha UAEFujairah

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