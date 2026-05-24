Watch: Sheikh Hamdan's skydiving stunts and aerial acrobatics over Dubai skyline

Crown Prince blows a kiss, dazzles with somersaults, head-down poses above Palm Jumeirah
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, was back in his element on Sunday: leaping into the skies above Dubai and treating his millions of followers to a video that is as exhilarating as it is jaw-dropping.
The Crown Prince, who posts on Instagram under the handle faz3 and is widely known by his pen name Fazza, shared the skydiving footage on his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon.
The latest skydiving video of Sheikh Hamdan comes five weeks after he posted an image of himself skydiving in Dubai on April 20 which was the first visible signal that aerial sports had returned to the emirate after a period of suspension during regional tensions.
This time, however, it was not just a still image. The latest video shows a supercharged Sheikh Hamdan in full flight alongside his skydiving teammates, performing incredible aerial acrobatics against the sweeping backdrop of the Dubai skyline.
The footage appears to have been shot above the Palm Jumeirah Drop Zone of Skydive Dubai, the emirate's premier aerial sports hub.
Set to an upbeat music score, the video captures the Crown Prince and his squad in a breathtaking display of skill during freefall well before the parachutes opened.
What unfolds is less a straightforward skydive and more a full aerial performance, with the team pulling off complex, gymnastic and almost dance-like movements mid-air. Backflips and front flips feature prominently, the kind of manoeuvres that demand both physical precision and complete composure at speed.
Sheikh Hamdan is seen beaming with wide smiles visible throughout the video.
In a moment that captures the sheer joy of the jump, the Crown Prince appears to blow a kiss to the camera and in what takes a slow-motion replay to fully appreciate, he briefly slides his goggles aside in what looks very much like a playful wink.
It is the sort of spontaneous, characterful moment that his followers have come to love.
True to form, the Crown Prince was kitted out in his F3 helmet which is considered a nod to his personal sports team, an extension of his Fazza identity. He stood out in a white Skydive Dubai T-shirt.
In one standout moment, he locks into a head-down pose with the iconic palm-shaped island framed perfectly below him. The shot encapsulated both his mastery of the sport and Dubai's unmatched skyline.
The playful energy between the group was unmistakable. Moving in sync mid-air, the team twist, turn and somersault with a fluidity that looks almost gravity-defying. Their moves reinforced just how accomplished these aerial adventurers have become.
Sunday's video comes just over a month after Sheikh Hamdan's April 20 skydive image reignited hopes that Dubai's aerial sports scene was coming back to life following a period of suspension. That earlier post showed him mid-jump in clear blue skies, wearing Skydive Dubai safety gears and his F3 helmet, with a helmet-mounted action camera visible.
Skydive Dubai made its own much-anticipated comeback, officially resuming operations on April 24 with a ceremonial 'Raise the Flag' jump from 13,000ft above the Palm Jumeirah. Operations at the Palm Drop Zone resumed on a phased basis, running Fridays to Sundays as part of a safety-led restart in coordination with relevant authorities. To mark the occasion, Skydive Dubai also rolled out a special promotion for UAE residents.
Sheikh Hamdan has long been a passionate skydiving enthusiast, regularly sharing footage of his jumps over Dubai with his followers, who now number over 17.3 million on Instagram. He had also previously shared a video of 31 athletes jumping from the Burj Khalifa as part of an XDubai project, showcasing the breadth of aerial adventure culture he champions in the emirate.