Sheikh Hamdan marks twins Shaikha and Rashid’s fifth birthday with heartfelt Instagram tribute amid Dubai’s flame trees

Sheikh Hamdan has long highlighted Dubai's flame tree season, drawing attention to the city's stunning natural spectacle each year and encouraging residents and visitors alike to pause and appreciate the fleeting beauty of the blossoms that line Dubai's streets and parks in the warmer months. Through his initiative, what was once a quiet seasonal occurrence has blossomed much like the trees themselves into a celebrated citywide moment, with many flocking to capture the vivid red canopies that transform Dubai's landscape.