Sheikh Hamdan marks twins Shaikha and Rashid’s fifth birthday with heartfelt Instagram tribute amid Dubai’s flame trees

Instagram video blends twins’ milestone with city’s seasonal spectacle
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marked a deeply personal milestone on Wednesday, May 20, taking to Instagram to celebrate the fifth birthday of his beloved twins, Shaikha and Rashid.
Born in 2021, the twins celebrated their fifth birthday this year, with their father marking the occasion in his signature heartfelt style, sharing the special moment with his devoted following of over 17 million on Instagram.
The birthday video was set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai's iconic flame trees in full bloom, their vivid crimson canopies creating a magical, celebratory atmosphere.
Sheikh Hamdan has long highlighted Dubai's flame tree season, drawing attention to the city's stunning natural spectacle each year and encouraging residents and visitors alike to pause and appreciate the fleeting beauty of the blossoms that line Dubai's streets and parks in the warmer months. Through his initiative, what was once a quiet seasonal occurrence has blossomed much like the trees themselves into a celebrated citywide moment, with many flocking to capture the vivid red canopies that transform Dubai's landscape.
Weaving the twins' birthday into this signature seasonal backdrop added layers of warmth to the post, a celebration of family set within a celebration of nature, both deeply close to Sheikh Hamdan's heart.
Later in the day, Hamdan also shared a portrait of himself alongside the twins on his Instagram, a candid glimpse into the private joy of fatherhood that resonated deeply with his audience. His carefully curated posts have long offered followers a window into his life, from exhilarating adventures across the globe to tender family moments right at home in the UAE.
As Shaikha and Rashid turn five, the birthday tribute stands as a reminder of the values Sheikh Hamdan continues to champion, a love for the UAE's natural beauty, a pride in family, and a desire to share life's most meaningful moments with the city he leads.