Dubai: Just hours after posting a heartwarming message on his social media accounts, "The soul of Dubai is found in its people," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, is winning hearts again, this time after reposting a Kenyan mother's video of herself comforting her young son, who was in tears over his wish to visit Dubai.