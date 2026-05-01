"It will make me very happy to see you in Dubai," says Crown Prince
Dubai: Just hours after posting a heartwarming message on his social media accounts, "The soul of Dubai is found in its people," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, is winning hearts again, this time after reposting a Kenyan mother's video of herself comforting her young son, who was in tears over his wish to visit Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan, affectionately known as Fazza, counts 17.6 million followers on Instagram under the handle @faz3.
The reel was posted by Kenyan content creator Maria Nyambane (@maria_nyambane). In the video, her son Milan is seen crying, as he tells her he wants to go to Dubai, which he describes as a "planet." She responds patiently, promising to work hard until she can make the trip happen.
"I will work so so so so hard to get money to take you to Dubai," she tells him. "Now can you breathe?"
After more reassurance, she adds: "Yes I will get more money and we'll go to Dubai."
The video ends quietly. Nyambane gives Milan a snack and films him asleep shortly after, explaining he had been hungry and tired.
Nyambane, who has 94.9k followers, regularly shares parenting content on the platform, and used the moment to show how she handles her son's big feelings.
When Sheikh Hamdan reposted the clip, he added a personal message to the pair: "It will make me very happy to see you in Dubai, hopefully very soon," accompanied by a smiley emoji.
Nyambane later reshared his story, saying she was overwhelmed by the response. "This is big. Humbled and honoured," she wrote.