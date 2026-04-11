Why a 10-year-old Dubai student’s letter moved Sheikh Hamdan and KHDA officials

Student reacts to Sheikh Hamdan’s greetings and how Arabic helped her express gratitude
Dubai: A 10-year-old Indian student has shared her joy and pride after her letter to the leadership expressing gratitude for life in Dubai has been acknowledged by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Shanaya Badlani, a Grade 5 student at Ambassador International Academy, has written to Sheikh Hamdan thanking him for making Dubai a place where she felt both “safe and happy.”
Her letter, penned in Arabic, not only expressed her personal gratitude but has also highlighted the values of stability and security that the emirate offers its residents.
“I wanted to send a message of love and thanks, and to say that I feel proud to live here,” said Badlani.
According to Badlani, learning Arabic through engaging methods of her teachers have helped her communicate her thoughts and emotions more effectively.
“I learnt Arabic with the help of my teachers and they made it really interesting and fun for me. In school, we have special lessons where the teachers use games, stories, and conversations to help us understand the language better,” Badlani told Gulf News.
She has noted that she practises writing and reading the language through worksheets, books, and activities, as well as online tools and applications.
“Apart from school, these tools have videos, quizzes, and pronunciation guides, so I can learn at my own pace. I think using both school support and online resources together really helps me learn faster and feel more confident in Arabic.”
The most memorable moment for Badlani has come when she learned that her letter has reached the leadership. During a virtual meeting with Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), authorities have conveyed Sheikh Hamdan’s regards for her heartfelt message.
“I felt extremely happy when KHDA officials contacted me and told me that His Highness sends his greetings and thanks me for the letter. I did not expect my words to reach so quickly and I felt proud that my message received attention,” exclaimed Badlani.
Her family has also expressed immense pride upon hearing that their daughter’s letter has been recognised by the leadership.
“My family was very happy and proud of me and we all felt grateful. It was an emotional moment for us, especially when we learned that His Highness had read the letter and sent his greetings.”
For his part, James Lynch, principal of Ambassador International Academy, has described the letter as a “powerful reflection” of the school’s values of empathy, gratitude, and a deep sense of belonging.
“Her words capture what so many of our students feel, that Dubai is a place of safety, opportunity, and happiness. We are incredibly proud of Shanaya. Her confidence to express her feelings to Sheikh Hamdan and the gracious response she received, is a moment that will stay with her for life,” Lynch shared to Gulf News.
The principal has added that the exchange has showcased the “unique relationship” between the UAE leadership and its community.
Looking to the future, Badlani has pointed out that the experience has further strengthened her aspirations.
“I want to become a kind, respectful, and helpful doctor because I want to serve everyone.”
Badlani’s story is an example of how Dubai continues to foster a strong sense of belonging, safety, and opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds, making them feel part of something greater.