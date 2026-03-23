Dubai's special gift to departing passengers melts hearts

Passengers praise warm thank-you note with souvenirs including Burj Khalifa fridge magnet
Dubai: Amid an extraordinarily challenging period for the region, Dubai has found a way to say goodbye with grace.
Passengers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) have been handed special souvenir packs along with a heartfelt thank-you note bearing the Dubai logo. The souvenirs include Dubai-themed fridge magnets featuring the Burj Khalifa and a license plate magnet featuring Dubai skyline, among others.
The gesture, which follows significant disruption to flights caused by ongoing Iranian military aggression against the UAE, has been met with an outpouring of love and admiration on social media, with many calling it a defining example of what makes Dubai truly special.
The UAE has in recent weeks faced an unprecedented security situation, with Iranian forces launching repeated missile and drone attacks on the country. The UAE's armed forces have responded with resolve, intercepting threats and continuing to safeguard the lives of citizens, residents who call this city home.
Throughout this period, the UAE initiated special flights to assist stranded passengers and Dubai International Airport worked tirelessly to keep flights moving, maintain a sense of calm and ensure that passengers passing through its doors feels cared for and valued.
Gulf News can reveal that the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Dubai Airports joined hands to thank those who are flying out of Dubai during this unprecedented situation.
While a fridge magnet might seem like a small thing, it spoke volumes about what this city chose to prioritise in this moment: warmth over worry, and heart over hardship.
The thank-you note tucked inside each souvenir pack was simple, sincere and said everything it needed to. Bearing the Dubai logo at the top, it read:
"As you depart, please accept this small token of appreciation on behalf of Dubai. We're truly appreciative of the way you have handled the unique situation over the past few days. Dubai always prioritises the safety and wellbeing of all citizens, residents and visitors, and we hope you saw this for yourself.
We wish you a safe return and look forward to welcoming you back."
For many passengers, those words landed harder than expected.
Dubai resident Karishma Fernandez was among the ones to share the moment publicly, posting photos of the souvenirs on social media after dropping her parents off at the airport.
"Dubai, you've done it again!" she wrote on her Instagram account @heykarish.
"Going that extra mile to put a smile on someone's face, showing you care, getting people to see your heart in all things. Just dropped off my parents at the airport and they were given this token of appreciation. My parents are happy to be going back home because their doctors and medicines are all back home. My family and I are staying in Dubai and are just as happy about it. Cause our happiness is here."
Her post quickly drew a wave of responses from people who had experienced the same moment or who simply felt moved by the story.
Instagram user @prashbatia commented: "Wow what coincidence…(sic) We also go the same one now. It's such a beautiful gesture of Dubai Govt and airport."
@sweta.kawar.daga wrote: "One of the million reasons why I love Dubai."
@styleitwithshiveta added: "Dubai got our heart…They know how to make ppl feel special and bring smile on their faces."
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Similar conversation also took place on X. @DanQayyum posted a photo of the pack and wrote: "Passengers leaving DXB are being given a little souvenir pack with this note. Nice touch, ngl (Not going to lie)."
@FahadSubed24902 reflected: "These are the small little things which makes Dubai my favourite city always. A tiny gesture which carries a lot of meaning."
@SWorld247 posted: "What a thoughtful country. That's why a lot of us find a home away from home here. God bless Dubai and the UAE."
And @jameelzae perhaps put it best: "If you go to Dubai, your heart never really leaves."