Young traveller thanks Dubai for safety in touching handwritten note

The note, written by a child on a small piece of yellow paper, was handed to an officer from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai as the young visitor prepared to leave the emirate after her trip.

For airport officers who interact with thousands of travellers every day, such gestures stand out as quiet acknowledgements of their work — and as proof that even the smallest acts of care can remain in someone’s memory long after the journey ends.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.