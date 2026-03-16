Young traveller thanks Dubai for safety in touching handwritten note

Message handed to GDRFA officer reflects how small moments leave lasting memories
Dubai: Amid the routine flow of passengers at Dubai International Airport, a small handwritten note from a young traveller has turned an ordinary moment into a touching reminder of the human connections that travel can create.
The note, written by a child on a small piece of yellow paper, was handed to an officer from the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai as the young visitor prepared to leave the emirate after her trip.
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In simple words and decorated with small hand-drawn hearts, the message carried a sincere expression of gratitude for the care and safety she felt during her stay.
“Thank U Dubai for protecting us daynight… Will be back soon. Untill then stay Strong, stay Safe. Love U Dubai ,” the note read.
Though brief, the child’s words captured a feeling many travellers experience when visiting the city — a sense of comfort, security and warmth.
Authorities later shared the note on social media, describing it as a reminder that behind the formal procedures of travel are moments of kindness that can leave a lasting impression.
For airport officers who interact with thousands of travellers every day, such gestures stand out as quiet acknowledgements of their work — and as proof that even the smallest acts of care can remain in someone’s memory long after the journey ends.