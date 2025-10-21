Handwritten note of gratitude earns Dubai student a special police recognition
Dubai: A handwritten thank-you letter earned Hibatullah Ahmad Muzammil Ahmad Ghandour, a student at the American International School in Dubai, a surprise visit and award from Dubai Police at her school.
The special visit and award ceremony were held to recognise her thoughtful act of gratitude.
Hibatullah had earlier handed a handwritten note to a police officer stationed outside her school, thanking Dubai Police for their dedication in keeping the community safe. She wrote:
“What you do is a model of professionalism and excellence. We are proud to have you as the first line of defence protecting this nation and its residents. I can only thank you for your dedication, quick response, and willingness to help anyone in need.”
The award was presented by Lt. Col. Rashid Muhammad Salem, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, and his deputy Lt. Col. Ahmad Al Hashmi. Hibatullah was honoured publicly in front of her classmates and teachers, creating a joyful and unexpected moment.
“This simple yet powerful gesture reflects the positive values we aim to instil in the community through our social initiatives,” said Lt. Col. Rashid Muhammad.
The recognition was part of the “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative, celebrating individuals and community partners who show goodwill towards Dubai Police.
Captain Saeed Ateeq Al Ketbi, Director of the Community Relations Department, praised Hibatullah, saying:
“This beautiful gesture reflects the awareness of society, especially students, of the role of police officers in maintaining security and enhancing reassurance.”
He added that such initiatives foster mutual respect and social responsibility through collaboration between the police and the community.
Hibatullah said she was overwhelmed by the honour. Seeing officers manage traffic and assist parents and students outside her school inspired her to write the thank-you letter.
“I wanted to show my appreciation for their service and my love for the UAE,” she said.
