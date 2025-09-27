GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Student in Dubai honoured after returning lost wallet with Dh200,000

Dubai Police reward teen’s honesty under “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Student in Dubai honoured after returning lost wallet with Dh200,000

Dubai: Dubai Police surprised a student at Dubai Secondary School with a special award after he returned a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque worth Dh200,000.

Officers from Al Qusais Police Station visited the school and honoured student Essa Abbas Muhammad Abdullah in front of his classmates for his honesty.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Al Hashemi, Deputy Director of Al Qusais Police Station, presented the award to the student, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdulaziz Al Khaja. The recognition came under the “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative, which celebrates community members for their positive contributions.

Lt. Col. Al Hashemi praised the student for immediately contacting the police and ensuring the wallet and money were returned safely. He said Essa’s actions were a strong example of honesty and responsibility.

Essa expressed his gratitude to Dubai Police for the honour, calling it a proud and unforgettable moment to share with his classmates.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bengal student murder: Protest erupts at Birbhum school, headmaster thrashed

Student murder: Protesters thrash headmaster

2m read
Smart travel tips, hidden discounts, and money-saving hacks every passenger should know.

Want to cut commute costs? Try these Dubai Metro tricks

4m read
UAE tightens rules on student absences for better academic support

UAE rolls out rules for long-term student absences

2m read
UAE defines 8 valid excuses for student absence

UAE defines 8 valid excuses for student absence

3m read