Dubai Police reward teen’s honesty under “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative
Dubai: Dubai Police surprised a student at Dubai Secondary School with a special award after he returned a lost wallet containing cash and a cheque worth Dh200,000.
Officers from Al Qusais Police Station visited the school and honoured student Essa Abbas Muhammad Abdullah in front of his classmates for his honesty.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Al Hashemi, Deputy Director of Al Qusais Police Station, presented the award to the student, accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdulaziz Al Khaja. The recognition came under the “We Reach You to Thank You” initiative, which celebrates community members for their positive contributions.
Lt. Col. Al Hashemi praised the student for immediately contacting the police and ensuring the wallet and money were returned safely. He said Essa’s actions were a strong example of honesty and responsibility.
Essa expressed his gratitude to Dubai Police for the honour, calling it a proud and unforgettable moment to share with his classmates.
