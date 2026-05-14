Why she never left the UAE: How Indonesian expat turned uncertainty into a second chance

From Emirates crew to Dubai entrepreneur, her journey shows resilience, reinvention, grit
Dubai: When Indonesian expatriate Sylvana Sari arrived in the UAE in 2014, she joined Emirates Airline as a cabin crew member, stepping into a fast-paced, multicultural environment that would go on to define much of her life.
Working in aviation has exposed her to passengers from around the world and shaped how she viewed people, service, and hospitality.
"Being in Dubai and working in a company where we see many different cultures really shaped my personality to be more independent, adaptable, and resilient," Sari told Gulf News.
Then Covid-19 hit, leaving many jobless including her. But she has chosen to stay. What began as a career in the skies has gradually evolved into a deeper connection with the country on the ground.
Over the years, the UAE has become more than a workplace, it became home.
Sari has built a life in Dubai with her husband, Bobby, who also worked in the hospitality industry as a chef. Their daughter was born in the UAE, further anchoring the family to the country.
"We love the UAE and we see so many opportunities here. We love the safety and the structures this country has," exclaimed Sari.
But like many expat journeys, stability was not always guaranteed.
Despite the difficulties, Sari has remained in the UAE. Instead of walking away, she has used the period to reassess her direction and rebuild with clearer intent.
For her, leaving was never part of the plan.
"We used this period to reflect on our identity and become more intentional with our decisions. We started refining our positioning and vision, and focusing on what we want to represent. It is an ongoing process and I hope we can come back stronger than before," said Sari.
In 2024, Sari has officially launched Bobi Bowl, a bootstrapped food concept created without major investment or a strong industry network.
The name itself is personal, derived from her husband's name, showing the couple’s shared journey.
"We want Bobi Bowl to represent modern Indonesian comfort food that feels more refined than its typical perception and more relevant to Dubai’s multicultural community. We make it more approachable and easier for more people to enjoy. It is bold, comforting, but not overwhelming," explained Sari.
The concept has started with simple rice bowls inspired by Asian flavours, combining carbs, protein, and familiar tastes in one dish. While the concept has evolved, its foundation remains rooted in simplicity and comfort.
In the past months, Sari and her husband have faced a difficult phase that tested both their personal and professional lives.
Due to the ongoing geopolitical situation, their growing food venture came under pressure.
"The customer’s confidence slowed down due to the regional tensions. We honestly almost gave up at some point. It was very difficult financially and emotionally," shared Sari.
For a business built from scratch, the slowdown has felt abrupt and challenging.
"You’ve worked so hard for years to slowly build something up, and just when it feels like you’re finally moving towards stability, unexpected external challenges happen. Everything slows down again and goes full circle."
Just like during the pandemic, the UAE community has once again showcased its resilience and readiness to support those in need.
"As expats, that support meant a lot to us because it made us feel that we were building something not just for Indonesians, but for the wider Dubai community as well," stated Sari.
From loyal customers and content creators to fellow chefs and friends, the community has saved Sari's small business just when it was on the brink of shutting down.
The challenges are real but having each other is magic.
I believe small businesses can benefit much from sharing knowledge, experiences, and support with one another, especially in such a competitive industry.
Loyal customers have also extended help through word of mouth.
"It would be sad to lose a place that brings something unique and introduces Indonesian cuisine in such a modern way and genuinely delicious," said Jessica.
"Sometimes small gestures and word of mouth can make a huge difference for small businesses," added Vinicia and Benjamin.
With this, the team has managed to retain its small workforce, something Sari has described as one of their biggest achievements.
Looking back, Sari has highlighted that the journey has been defined by constant adjustment rather than linear growth.
"Entrepreneurship journey has never been easy. These experiences taught us resilience and how we need to keep adjusting to move forward during uncertain times. I think setbacks can sometimes lead you to a better path ahead, like a blessing in disguise," shared Sari.
Her advice to aspiring entrepreneurs has been grounded in experience.
"You don’t have to figure it out perfectly from the beginning. The more important thing is to adapt when necessary and keep going whenever things feel uncertain. You never know where one difficult chapter might lead you next."
For Sari, the UAE remains the place where multiple chapters of her life continue to unfold, from aviation career to family life, and now entrepreneurship.
Her journey displays a familiar reality for many expats in the UAE, that success is rarely immediate, often unpredictable, but achievable by persistence.
And despite the challenges, she never left, choosing instead to rebuild, reimagine, and continue her story in the country she calls home.