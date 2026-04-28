From back-of-house to Michelin buzz: A Dubai chef’s rise

His journey reflects discipline, resilience, and the UAE’s opportunity-driven culture
Dubai: In a city known for turning ambition into opportunity, the rise of Filipino chef Jhovani Manolo from kitchen steward to head chef stands out as a story of persistence, discipline, and quiet determination.
His journey, from back-of-house beginnings to leading a Michelin-recognised restaurant in Dubai, mirrors the UAE’s promise of growth for those willing to put in the work.
For Manolo, the journey into the culinary world has began far from the spotlight, working as a kitchen steward after college.
After moving to Dubai in 2014, he has worked his way up through the ranks, building a reputation for excellence and consistency. Today, he leads the kitchen at 3Fils, one of the country’s most celebrated dining destinations, awarded as a Michelin Bib Gourmand and ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2022.
“My experiences have shaped my work ethic around discipline, consistency, and accountability. Early in my career, I learned the value of preparation by showing up early, staying organised, and maintaining focus under pressure,” Manolo told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.
Those early lessons have continued to define his leadership style. Rather than taking a rigid approach, Manolo focuses on leading by example and staying approachable in the kitchen.
“Over time, these habits reinforced my resilience and sharpened my attention to detail. Today, my leadership style is focused on nurturing talent, fostering a culture of respect, and maintaining excellence in every aspect of the operation, all while preserving the human element that keeps a team motivated and united,” explained Manolo.
His approach has helped build a collaborative environment where learning and growth go hand in hand.
While his dishes reflect a modern Asian direction, Manolo has noted that his Filipino roots influence him more through values than specific recipes.
“It’s these core values like having respect for ingredients by appreciating whatever is on the table and making sure every guest is treated genuinely like family, embracing the sense of ‘kapwa’,” shared the chef.
“Kapwa” in Filipino concept means shared identity or togetherness. It is a sense of shared humanity and harmony within communities.
In a multicultural city like Dubai, this philosophy has helped him balance authenticity with innovation.
“Understand the boundaries first, refine them, then turn complex ideas into something simple, approachable, and memorable without losing its soul.”
Among his creations, one dish has stood out as a reflection of both his motherland and his second home, a modern take on “sinigang,” a Filipino sour stew, which he has called as “granny soup.”
Made with tamarind, seabass and fresh local clams, and finished with a touch of truffle, the dish is deeply personal for Manolo.
“It’s a tribute to my late grandmother and her famous ‘sinigang’, while also reflecting my approach of using local UAE ingredients. For me, it symbolises how everything is possible here. As long as you stay true to your intention, the dish will always carry meaning.”
During Gulf News' visit to 3Fils, Manolo has also showcased "tamagotoro nigiri with caviar," made with quail egg, otoro, caviar, and nikiri sauce.
In addition, he has created the "gyu grab," prepared with A5 wagyu chashu, kizami-negi salsa, sesame seeds, nikiri sauce, and spiced crispy nori.
With global recognition comes the challenge of staying consistent while continuing to evolve, particularly in a fast-moving industry that can be affected by external pressures.
“We constantly explore new ideas while staying grounded in our core standards. Fail fast, learn faster, get it done,” exclaimed Manolo.
When it comes to operational challenges, especially in today’s geopolitical situation, adaptability is key.
“We focus on resource expansion, local sourcing, and finding practical solutions within what’s available. It’s about staying resilient, flexible, and always keeping the guest experience consistent regardless of external challenges.”
Meanwhile, Manolo has credited the UAE as a defining force in his growth, both professionally and personally.
“The UAE has fully supported my journey by giving me the opportunity to grow from zero to where I am today. It’s a place that embraces talent and rewards hard work regardless of background or where you come from,” said Manolo.
In return, he has dedicated his work as a way of giving back to the nation that helped shape his path. For him, success is not defined by accolades alone, but by the ability to face uncertainties as a team and to unite people together through food.