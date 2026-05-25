Laughing Bread head chef on how community memories are motivating them

Utkarsh Singh talks about the ways Dubai has shaped him since moving a year ago
What goes into making a perfect bakery? At Laughing Bread, quality ingredients, excellent technique and consistency are just a start. It's also about the community and giving back to them, from their experience to cultivating a spot to create memories.
The specialty bakery opened in September 2025 in Al Quoz 3 with a passion “to bring the art of French patisserie to the heart of Dubai” with an unforgettable experience – and name. Head chef Utkarsh Singh moved to Dubai ahead of the launch in May 2025. He spoke to Gulf News about how Dubai has already inspired him as he completes one year of living in the UAE.
“Being a chef, I can proudly say that Dubai is a place of inspiration and endless opportunities. The city really pushes us every single day to improve in our craft that we are presenting to the community,” Utkarsh says.
He continues, “And there’s very good respect towards the quality, the consistency and the passion from the local community. Dubai is a really nice community.”
The community spirit really resonates with Utkarsh. It comes up frequently in our conversation, along with consistency, high standards and ensuring positive experiences for guests.
“Being based in Dubai means we are part of a community which supports you and uplifts you. For us at Laughing Bread, it’s not just about the highest standards. It’s about the community, the people: the residents, the locals, the unwavering support shown by them. And we are really committed to giving back through our food with our best efforts.”
[It’s this mindset that] fuels the motivation to do what we do every single day.Utkarsh
Even during uncertain times, it was the guests that Utkarsh and the Laughing Bread team focused on. Utkarsh described it as a “rewarding” time. “Our main focus was understanding our guests’ expectations then creating an overall wonderful experience for them,” he says.
The chef also describes his first year in Dubai as rewarding.
“I came to Dubai on the 5th of May last year,” he reflects. “This year has been very rewarding for me. I have been constantly inspired to learn the basics of Dubai, like the local’s favourites.” He discusses how learning about local flavours has inspired him and the menu at Laughing Bread, including replicating the flavour of dates in the bakery’s monkey bread and being inspired by Dubai chocolate.
The journey for Utkarsh and Laughing Bread is still in its infancy. The homegrown bakery is in its soft launch stage, but there are plans for a grand launch soon. As they grow, things will always go back to the community.
“Our message to the UAE community is a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are grateful to be part of a community that’s so welcoming, which gives so much warmth, and we are committed to giving back through our food with our best efforts,” the chef says.
He elaborates, “United in strength is a core belief we have that we are not alone. There is a whole culture and community of locals and residents who support our creativity and craft.”
Are there any standout memories? For Utkarsh and the team, it’s seeing guests create memories at the bakery. “Our favourite moments are when we see a table of family or friends, and they’re laughing and they’re interacting with each other,” he explains. “They’re creating their own memories with our food, and it feels really good.
Our food is bringing people together, and it’s creating memories for those people. That’s something we’re very proud of.Utkarsh