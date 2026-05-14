The culinary director of HANU, who has also welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to the restaurant, speaks about food with the kind of passion that makes every ingredient sound poetic.