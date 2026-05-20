Indian chef in UAE lands first spot at World Food Championships in US

Self-taught culinary talent puts Indian and Arabic plant-forward cuisine on world stage
Dubai: Dubai-based Indian chef Surabhi Suri has earned global recognition after being crowned World Vegetarian Champion and finishing as first runner-up at the World Food Championships 2026 held in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.
The self-taught chef, who built her culinary identity in Dubai through her supper club Sebzee, stood out not only for her achievement but also for competing in non-vegetarian rounds despite being a lifelong vegetarian.
For Suri, the competition has become a powerful representation of both India, where she was born, and the UAE, where she truly found her voice as a chef.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Suri has emphasised that Dubai played a defining role in her growth as a culinary professional.
“Dubai has shaped me enormously as a chef because it is one of the few places in the world where cultures coexist so beautifully through food,” Suri told Gulf News.
According to her, the emirate’s diverse food scene has exposed her to global techniques, ingredients, and ideas while allowing her to stay connected to her roots.
“Dubai taught me that food can be both deeply rooted and globally relevant at the same time.”
Although she has worked in prominent hotel kitchens in India earlier in her career, Suri has noted that it was only after moving to Dubai that she discovered true creative freedom.
Through her supper club, she has experimented with plant-forward dishes inspired by Indian and Arabic flavours, refining recipes through constant testing and feedback from diners.
“By the time I reached the global stage, I had already spent a year doing grueling work in my kitchen, refining every detail.”
One of the biggest challenges at the competition has been when Suri had to compete in non-vegetarian categories during the final rounds.
Since she does not eat meat herself, she has approached the challenge through technical precision and intensive preparation.
“I watched endless videos, studied techniques obsessively, and visited professional kitchens to learn from chefs working across different cuisines and categories,” shared Suri.
Moreover, she has practised extensively in her own kitchen, relying on thermometers and feedback from family members and sous chefs to perfect seasoning and doneness. But Suri has recognised that her biggest strength lay in the vegetarian components of the dishes.
“I knew most chefs in the competition would execute the meat beautifully, but my advantage was that I could bring the same level of precision, creativity, and depth to the plant-forward components of the dish. That balance became my edge.”
During the final challenge, Suri has focused heavily on side components including an electric pea purée, grilled carrots, and salsa verde. And, her strategy has worked.
“The judges said that not only was the meat perfectly seasoned and cooked, they specifically highlighted that my sides tasted very close to chef's dish.”
Suri has described the achievement as deeply personal because it showcased the influence of both India and the UAE on her journey.
“India is where my culinary roots come from. The UAE is where I grew, evolved, and found my voice as a chef,” exclaimed Suri.
Additionally, she has credited her grandmother for teaching her the emotional side of cooking, patience, instinct, and respect for ingredients, while Dubai taught her to think globally and experiment fearlessly.
“It wasn’t just a personal achievement, it felt like a quiet tribute to my grandmother’s teachings, India’s culinary heritage, and the UAE’s belief in ambition without borders, all expressed through food on a global stage.”
Suri hopes her story inspires young expatriates and women in the UAE to pursue their ambitions confidently.
“Being an expat often means building your dreams far away from familiarity and comfort zone, which can sometimes feel lonely and difficult. But the UAE is a place that truly rewards hard work, creativity, and courage,” said Suri.
She added, “To young people and especially women, I want to say that you do not need to fit into traditional molds to succeed. Your individuality, your culture, and your voice are your strengths. Dream boldly, work relentlessly, and never be afraid to take up space on the global stage.”