Dubai-based chefs to represent the UAE at International Food Exhibition Philippines 2026

Filipino culinary talents to show UAE-inspired dishes, local flavours at IFEX Kitchen
Dubai: Dubai-based Filipino chefs are set to represent the UAE at the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines 2026, bringing with them dishes inspired by both Filipino heritage and Dubai’s multicultural food scene.
Taking place from May 21 to 23 at the Philippine World Trade Centre, IFEX Kitchen will gather renowned culinary figures from around the globe, including those from Australia, Canada, Italy, UK, and UAE, to celebrate the theme “Tropical Flavours for the World.”
Among those representing the UAE are chefs Nouel Catis and David "Dabo" Pamplona, who will introduce innovative dishes that blend Filipino traditions with global influences shaped by their experiences in Dubai.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Catis, known for his viral recipe creation that contributed to the success of the Dubai chocolate who is also the creator and founder of Sna'ap, has noted that his participation comes at a meaningful time as he prepares to launch his “UBae campaign” in the UAE ahead of Eid.
The project has been set to focus on promoting authentic Filipino flavours through modern dessert concepts centred on ube, the purple yam that has become increasingly popular worldwide.
"It’s truly 'bayanihan' at work. Filipino creativity, heritage, and collaboration coming together to bring our tropical flavours to the global stage at IFEX Philippines," Catis told Gulf News.
At the exhibition, he will showcase “Dubai Halo-Halo,” which he has described as an “Ube Baklava Sundae” inspired by both Filipino and Middle Eastern desserts.
The creation combines the familiar flavours of halo-halo, which means mix-mix, with the richness associated with Dubai-style sweets.
"Dubai Halo-Halo is my way of representing the UAE’s influence on my journey and growth as a chef and an expatriate. It reflects how Dubai has inspired me to bridge cultures through food, combining Filipino heritage with the bold, luxurious flavors and creativity the UAE is known for."
For his part, Pamplona, co-founder of Naimas Cafe and Bistro, has bared that representing the UAE at IFEX is deeply personal, as it mirrors the experiences of Filipino chefs working abroad.
"This is not just about bringing dishes to an international stage, it’s about bringing the story of every Filipino chef abroad who continues to carry our culture through food," explained Pamplona.
He has shared that he will present three dishes that reflect both Filipino identity and Dubai’s culinary influence.
Among them is “Tuyo Bella,” a modern interpretation of the traditional Filipino dried fish dish, designed to display how Filipino comfort food can fit into contemporary dining spaces.
Moreover, he will present the “Kaldereta Bao,” which combines the rich flavours of Filipino kaldereta stew with the street-food culture popular across Asia and Dubai.
Another featured dish is “Palabok Negra,” a darker and more modern version of the classic Filipino noodle dish palabok.
"Dubai taught me how to cook for different cultures, how to adapt, and how to tell Filipino stories to a global audience. I’m proud to represent not only the Philippines, but also the spirit of Dubai, a place where diversity inspires creativity and where Filipino talent continues to thrive on the world stage."
Both chefs has emphasised that the UAE has played a major role in shaping their culinary creativity and helping them connect Filipino cuisine with international audiences.
The event has been expected to demonstrate how the UAE helps redefine and modernise traditional flavours for international audiences while staying connected to its roots.