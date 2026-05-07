How Filipino favourite ube finds home in UAE kitchens

Purple yam moves from nostalgic treat to rising gourmet ingredient across the Emirates
Dubai: The Philippine dessert staple ube is steadily carving out a place in UAE kitchens, as Filipinos introduce the vibrant purple yam ingredient to a multicultural audience. Known for its striking colour and gently sweet flavour, ube is now becoming a favourite among residents seeking something both unique and comforting.
For many Filipino business owners in the Emirates, the challenge has been to preserve authenticity while appealing to diverse local tastes. The result is a growing selection of ube-based desserts that balance tradition, quality, and adaptation.
For Liezel Ruidera, owner of Liezel’s Kitchen, ube’s appeal lies in both its visual impact and its subtle flavour profile.
“It’s visually eye-catching, very ‘Instagrammable,’ but more importantly, it offers something different, a subtle, creamy sweetness with hints of vanilla and nuttiness that’s not overpowering,” Ruidera told Gulf News.
She has described ube as a more delicate alternative to richer dessert flavours.
“For people in the UAE who haven’t tried it yet, I usually describe ube as a more delicate and refined flavor compared to chocolate or caramel. It’s not too sweet, which actually suits the taste preference here.”
One of her best recipes is the ube chiffon cake. Made with real ube yam rather than artificial flavouring, it is designed to be light yet flavourful.
“It’s very soft, airy chiffon texture. The cake is filled with rich yet smooth ube, giving you flavour in every bite without being overwhelming. It’s this combination of authenticity, softness, and balanced sweetness that keeps customers coming back.”
Sourcing remains one of the biggest challenges, as fresh ube is difficult to find outside the Philippines.
“We carefully select premium ube products that closely match the taste and quality found in the Philippines. At the same time, we slightly adapt our recipes to suit the UAE market, especially by controlling the sweetness level and focusing on a lighter texture.”
For Aisha Paguia, owner of Mami’s Deli, ube represents both heritage and opportunity.
“In today’s social media era, visually striking food gets attention and ube’s rich violet shade immediately stands out. But beyond the colour, people stay for the taste,” shared Paguia.
She has described ube as “mildly sweet, nutty, and creamy with hints of vanilla and coconut,” making it both comforting and distinctive.
Paguia’s signature product is the halayang ube, a traditional slow-cooked purple yam dessert. Its thick, velvety texture and deep flavour has made it popular among both Filipinos and other nationalities.
“Many say it reminds them of home, while others discover ube for the first time through this recipe and fall in love with its unique flavour.”
Paguia has positioned ube as a “tropical gourmet ingredient” suited to the UAE’s diverse food scene.
“Whether in cakes, pastries, or traditional kakanin (rice cakes), ube offers both nostalgia for Filipinos and a new, exciting experience for other nationalities.”
Similarly, she adapts recipes for local conditions.
“We carefully source high-quality ube products from trusted Filipino suppliers to ensure the taste remains true to its origin. At the same time, we adapt traditional recipes slightly to suit the UAE market, adjusting sweetness levels, using premium dairy products available locally, and improving shelf life for delivery without compromising texture.”
Meanwhile, Ramona Mariano-Sotto, co-owner and operations manager of Affordacup, has noted that ube’s rising popularity shows changing global tastes.
“Ube’s getting popular worldwide for a mix of reasons, its bright purple color stands out, people are curious to try new things, and social media definitely helped boost it. More people are open to new flavors now and Filipino food is finally getting the attention it deserves,” explained Sotto.
For those unfamiliar with the ingredient, she has introduced it as “mildly sweet, a bit nutty, slightly like vanilla and similar to sweet potato, but softer and more unique.”
One of their best sellers is the ube halo-halo (mix-mix), a famous Filipino shaved iced dessert, topped with homemade ube ice cream.
“It’s popular not only among Filipinos here in Dubai, but also with customers from different nationalities. We believe it’s because of ube’s natural sweetness and unique taste. It’s really nice to see that people from various cultures enjoy it.”
Like other business owners, Sotto has bared that sourcing remains a hurdle.
“Sourcing authentic ube in the UAE can be a challenge, but we work with trusted suppliers who import high-quality ube from the Philippines to ensure that we stay true to its origin.”
As the UAE continues to embrace global flavours, ube is emerging as a standout ingredient in the dessert landscape. Its balance of visual appeal, subtle flavour, and cultural richness makes it fit to the country’s diverse population.
For Filipinos in the Emirates, success comes from walking a fine line between authenticity and innovation. And as awareness grows, ube is steadily moving from a cultural specialty to a mainstream dessert favourite across UAE kitchens.