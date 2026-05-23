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UAE, Philippines explore joint insurance support for Filipino workers

Proposed system to improve healthcare access, preventive care for OFWs in the Emirates

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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From left to right: Ted Herbosa and Maha Barakat
From left to right: Ted Herbosa and Maha Barakat
Facebook / Department of Health (Philippines)

Dubai: The UAE and the Philippines are exploring the development of a “formal system” that would allow Filipino workers in the UAE to benefit from medical coverage under the national insurance programmes of both countries. 

“The target is to develop a formal system for the national insurance system of both UAE and Philippines to cover the check-up and treatment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) destined in UAE,” said the Philippine Department of Health in a statement.

Officials from both countries are also pushing for stronger health awareness campaigns focused on preventing chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, conditions commonly affecting OFWs but often left untreated due to busy work schedules and limited access to preventive care.

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Focus on chronic disease prevention

During the Philippines-UAE bilateral meeting at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland on May 19, health officials have joined forces in “drafting concrete steps” to protect the health of OFWs.

The planned cooperation aims to encourage early screening, regular consultations, and better awareness of preventive healthcare among Filipino expatriates in the UAE.

The UAE is home to a large Filipino community employed across sectors including healthcare, hospitality, retail, and domestic services.

UAE praises Filipino healthcare workers

Dr. Maha Barakat, UAE assistant minister for medical affairs and life science, has recognised the efforts of Philippine health secretary Ted Herbosa in advancing programmes that support the welfare of Filipinos in the UAE.

Barakat has commended Filipino healthcare professionals working around the world, describing them as “world-class” given their major contribution to healthcare systems internationally.

“It is only appropriate for the Philippines and the UAE to take care of Filipinos, as they have a significant role to play as part of the global health workforce,” stated Barakat.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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