Why Italy wants Filipino nurses: Major hiring push extends work permits to 2029

Rome offers extended permits, formal hiring path for Filipino health workers
Manila: Italy is moving to recruit thousands of Filipino nurses through a planned government-to-government labour deal, while also extending the work validity of Filipino nurses already in the country until December 31, 2029.
The proposed agreement is meant to create a more "orderly, transparent and regulated system" for hiring health professionals as Italy tries to fill a shortage estimated at 15,000 to 20,000 nurses.
Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial said he met with Italian Health Minister Orazio Schillaci on April 24 in Rome, where the Italian side expressed openness to a bilateral labour agreement for health professionals.
Under the proposed framework, Filipino nurses could be deployed to Italian hospitals and clinics through a formal process designed to protect workers and match the needs of both countries.
Imperial said the move recognises the value of Filipino health workers and could improve security for those already employed in Italy.
Italian officials said Filipino nurses are widely respected for their competence, professionalism and quality of care.
The country’s health ministry is seeking a stable supply of nurses as its own system faces staffing shortages and "aging workforce" pressures.
The proposed deal would require applicants to meet Italian regulatory standards, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, credential recognition, professional registration, Italian language proficiency at B2 level, and completion of required training.
Italy also confirmed that Filipino nurses already working there will be allowed to stay longer.
Their contracts, which were previously set to expire on December 31, 2027, have now been extended to December 31, 2029 under Italian law, with continued validity tied to regional professional recognition.
Imperial called the extension “a very positive and practical outcome” that gives Filipino nurses more continuity and job security.
The Philippines remains one of the world’s biggest suppliers of nurses abroad.
OECD data show it is the top source country for migrant nurses across the group’s high-income members, with nearly 280,000 Filipino nurses working overseas.
At home, the Department of Health has previously estimated a shortage of about 100,000 to 127,000 nurses, though the Philippine Nurses Association says the issue is less about the number of licenced nurses and more about keeping them in the country.
Italy’s move fits a wider global pattern.
During and after the pandemic, several countries stepped up recruitment of Filipino health workers, especially as health systems struggled with staffing gaps.
The Philippines has long been a key source of nurses for hospitals in Europe, the Middle East, North America and parts of Asia.
Several other countries have also recruited Filipino nurses in recent years, including:
UK, which hired many foreign-trained nurses during the pandemic and continues to rely heavily on overseas health workers.
Germany, which has run recruitment pathways for Filipino nurses to address hospital staffing shortages.
Ireland, which has also sought Filipino nurses for public health facilities.
Gulf states, long-time major employers of Filipino health workers.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, at least 20 Filipino healthcare died in the UK, according to widely cited reports from Philippine nursing groups and media coverage.
That figure became a grim symbol of the risks faced by migrant health workers on the front lines of the pandemic.