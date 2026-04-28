What you need to know about the Philippine Consulate's free health and eye screening in Dubai

In collaboration with San Lucas Medical Centre and Vision & Style Opticals, these services are open to the Filipino public, including children and adults, making it a great opportunity for families who are already visiting the consulate for consular services to address their health needs at the same time.

The programme, titled as “Alumana: Free Health and Eye Check-up,” has been aimed at providing Filipino families and individuals with easy access to general healthcare services, such as basic check-ups and eye screening, without the added cost.

Dubai: For Filipino nationals in Dubai, taking care of health and wellness often requires juggling busy schedules and finding affordable options. In a bid to provide support, the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is offering a free health and eye screening event on April 30, from 10am to 3pm, at the consulate premises.

“The consulate general aims to provide Filipino families and individuals with practical access to preventive care while completing important documentation needs,” said the consulate in a Facebook post.

By offering both health services and consular services on the same day, the consulate ensures that families can take care of both their health and legal needs in one visit, saving them time and the hassle of making separate trips.

The timing of this event has made it more convenient for Filipino parents as it coincides with the consulate’s second “Babies Day,” a supplemental dedicated service day designed to assist parents with the processing of reports of birth and passport applications for babies.

Whether it’s attending to consular paperwork or addressing a health concern, this event embodies the consulate’s mission on serving the Filipino community in a holistic manner.

“Through this partnership with Filipino-serving health and optical providers, the consulate general continues to support the welfare, dignity, and everyday well-being of the Filipino community,” stated the Philippine mission.

This has reflected its commitment to the well-being of its citizens by offering services that cater to their everyday needs.

Moreover, the initiative is part of the consulate’s “Pasiklab Pinoy 2026” campaign, which focuses on strengthening ties within the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.