Mobile clinics in Aljada offer checks under ‘Etmaenan’ programme
Emirates Health Services (EHS) has launched a new field initiative aimed at expanding access to preventive health screenings, as part of its ‘Etmaenan’ programme.
The campaign, titled ‘We Care About You – Your Coffee Is On Us’, is being carried out through four mobile clinics set up in the Aljada area in Sharjah, offering free health checks to UAE nationals and GCC citizens aged 18 and above.
Officials said the initiative reflects a proactive approach to bringing healthcare services closer to the community.
The campaign offers a range of basic screenings aimed at detecting common lifestyle-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.
Medical teams are also providing a full health assessment, allowing early intervention and follow-up plans where needed.
Officials said early detection plays an important role in reducing long-term health risks and improving quality of life.
The mobile clinics are equipped with modern medical devices and staffed by specialised healthcare professionals, making it easier for residents to access services in a simple and convenient way.
The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of regular check-ups and encourage people to take a more active role in managing their health.
EHS said the “Etmaenan” programme is designed to offer quick and comprehensive screenings in a single visit.
It combines technology with medical expertise to assess health risks and support better decision-making.
The programme also links results to electronic medical records, helping ensure follow-up care when needed.
Issam Al Zarooni said the initiative supports a shift towards a healthcare model focused on prevention.
He said EHS aims to make screenings more accessible in comfortable settings, encouraging more people to take part in routine checks.
Karima Al Raisi said the campaign also highlights the role of primary healthcare in promoting early awareness.
She added that helping people understand their health early can support better habits and reduce the risk of disease.
Officials said the campaign has already seen strong engagement from the public, showing growing awareness of preventive healthcare.
They added that bringing services into everyday spaces helps remove barriers and encourages more people to take part.
EHS said it will continue to roll out similar initiatives as part of its wider strategy to improve community health.
Officials stressed that prevention remains a key focus, with early screening seen as one of the most effective ways to reduce the impact of chronic diseases in the long term.