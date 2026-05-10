The municipality also planted 7,616 shrubs and dozens of trees during the period
Sharjah: Dibba Al Hisn Municipality has planted more than 55,000 seedlings during the first four months of 2026 as part of its efforts to expand green spaces, strengthen environmental sustainability and enhance the aesthetic character of the city.
The municipality said the agricultural and beautification projects, carried out between January and April, align with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to increase green coverage and promote sustainable urban development across the emirate.
According to the municipality, the planting campaign included 44,850 seasonal flowers in addition to ground covers, shrubs and trees distributed across residential districts and public areas in Dibba Al Hisn.
The municipality also planted 7,616 shrubs and dozens of trees during the period, as part of continued expansion of the city’s green landscape and plant diversity.
Khadija Najeeb, Director of the Agriculture Department at Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said the projects is part of an integrated long-term strategy aimed at building a sustainable green system based on modern agricultural practices and advanced irrigation technologies.
She said the municipality continues to select plant species suited to the local environment to ensure sustainable growth while reducing water consumption.
“The agricultural projects in Dibba Al Hisn are not limited to improving the aesthetic landscape alone,” Najeeb said. “They represent an integrated vision aimed at enhancing environmental balance and quality of life by creating green spaces that improve the local climate and provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors.”
Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, said the expansion of green areas is a strategic priority for the municipality to improve the city’s attractiveness and quality of life.
He added that the municipality is continuing to implement agricultural and beautification plans through innovative planting methods and modern irrigation systems, describing every tree and flower planted in Dibba Al Hisn as “part of an integrated urban project” designed to support sustainability and balanced urban planning.
The municipality said the latest projects reflect the success of its ongoing efforts to strengthen vegetation coverage and reinforce Dibba Al Hisn’s position as a sustainable city that combines urban development with green spaces.