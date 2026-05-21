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Traffic on Sharjah's Al Khan Road to be temporarily diverted on Friday

Motorists urged to use alternative routes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah announced a temporary traffic diversion on Al Khan Road as part of ongoing development, expansion and bridge construction works.
Sharjah announced a temporary traffic diversion on Al Khan Road as part of ongoing development, expansion and bridge construction works.
Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced that traffic on Al Khan Road would be temporarily diverted from Friday as part of development works involving road expansion and bridge construction aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure across the emirate.

The authority said the traffic diversion would come into effect on May 22, under approved alternative routes outlined in the project plan.

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It urged motorists to comply with designated traffic diversions, use alternative roads and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the construction period.

The authority said the works formed part of broader infrastructure upgrades designed to improve mobility and reduce congestion in key areas of Sharjah.

Sharjah has accelerated road and transport projects in recent years to support urban growth and rising traffic demand across the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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