Motorists urged to use alternative routes
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced that traffic on Al Khan Road would be temporarily diverted from Friday as part of development works involving road expansion and bridge construction aimed at improving traffic flow and infrastructure across the emirate.
The authority said the traffic diversion would come into effect on May 22, under approved alternative routes outlined in the project plan.
It urged motorists to comply with designated traffic diversions, use alternative roads and follow traffic safety instructions to ensure smooth movement and public safety during the construction period.
The authority said the works formed part of broader infrastructure upgrades designed to improve mobility and reduce congestion in key areas of Sharjah.
Sharjah has accelerated road and transport projects in recent years to support urban growth and rising traffic demand across the emirate.