Drivers advised to follow detours during two-day closure near Grand Mosque
Sharjah: A key interchange near the Sharjah Grand Mosque has been temporarily closed to traffic as part of ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced.
The closure, which began at midnight on Friday, affects the exit ramp from Emirates Road (E611) to Maliha Road (S116), a major route linking industrial and residential areas.
Authorities said the disruption will remain in place for 48 hours, with normal traffic expected to resume late Sunday. Motorists heading towards central Sharjah and Maleha have been advised to use alternative routes, including Khorfakkan Road (S142) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).
Authorities also urged drivers to follow temporary road signs and diversion routes in place during the closure period.