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Sharjah closes key interchange for Etihad Rail works

Drivers advised to follow detours during two-day closure near Grand Mosque

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Key ramp linking Emirates and Maliha roads affected by ongoing construction.
Key ramp linking Emirates and Maliha roads affected by ongoing construction.

Sharjah: A key interchange near the Sharjah Grand Mosque has been temporarily closed to traffic as part of ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works, the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced.

The closure, which began at midnight on Friday, affects the exit ramp from Emirates Road (E611) to Maliha Road (S116), a major route linking industrial and residential areas.

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Authorities said the disruption will remain in place for 48 hours, with normal traffic expected to resume late Sunday. Motorists heading towards central Sharjah and Maleha have been advised to use alternative routes, including Khorfakkan Road (S142) and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311).

Authorities also urged drivers to follow temporary road signs and diversion routes in place during the closure period.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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