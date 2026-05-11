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Sharjah Ruler approves Dh140 million bridge linking Khalifa bin Zayed Road to Maliha Road

Project aimed at cutting travel time by 9 minutes

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
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The emirate of Sharjah will construct a Dh140 million bridge linking Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road with Maliha Road, as the emirate moves to improve traffic flow and reduce journey times.

The project was approved by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This was announced by Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).

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The bridge will consist of three lanes extending from Maliha Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Bridge at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road and Maliha Road, Al Othmani said.

Construction work is set to begin immediately and is expected to take one year to complete. The project is designed to ease traffic flow in all directions and reduce journey times by around nine minutes, he added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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