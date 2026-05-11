Sharjah Ruler approves Dh140 million bridge linking Khalifa bin Zayed Road to Maliha Road

Project aimed at cutting travel time by 9 minutes
The emirate of Sharjah will construct a Dh140 million bridge linking Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road with Maliha Road, as the emirate moves to improve traffic flow and reduce journey times.
The project was approved by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This was announced by Eng. Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA).
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The bridge will consist of three lanes extending from Maliha Road towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Bridge at the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road and Maliha Road, Al Othmani said.
Construction work is set to begin immediately and is expected to take one year to complete. The project is designed to ease traffic flow in all directions and reduce journey times by around nine minutes, he added.