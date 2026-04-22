Sharjah Ruler launches Al Qawasim digital application, platform

Also in attendance were Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Kalba; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators; Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Sheikh Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Municipalities Affairs; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Finance Department; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Child ; and a number of senior officials.