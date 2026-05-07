Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Dh700m Khor Fakkan Resort

Waterfront development aims to boost tourism and investment in eastern region
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated the Dh700 million Khor Fakkan Resort, a landmark waterfront development aimed at boosting tourism and investment in Khor Fakkan.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The project was developed by Asas Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank.
Located directly on Khor Fakkan Beach, the resort features 573 residential units ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom residences, along with 16 retail outlets offering an integrated lifestyle experience.
The development enjoys proximity to key attractions including the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre and Khor Fakkan Waterfall.
Designed to blend luxury living with the emirate’s natural landscape, the resort offers panoramic views of the sea, beach, mountains and city skyline, positioning it as one of the region’s newest tourism and hospitality destinations.