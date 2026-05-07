Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Dh700m Khor Fakkan Resort

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated the Dh700 million Khor Fakkan Resort, a landmark waterfront development aimed at boosting tourism and investment in Khor Fakkan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The project was developed by Asas Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank.