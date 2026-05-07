GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Dh700m Khor Fakkan Resort

Waterfront development aims to boost tourism and investment in eastern region

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday inaugurated the Dh700 million Khor Fakkan Resort, a landmark waterfront development aimed at boosting tourism and investment in Khor Fakkan.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The project was developed by Asas Real Estate, the real estate arm of Sharjah Islamic Bank.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Located directly on Khor Fakkan Beach, the resort features 573 residential units ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom residences, along with 16 retail outlets offering an integrated lifestyle experience.

The development enjoys proximity to key attractions including the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre and Khor Fakkan Waterfall.

Designed to blend luxury living with the emirate’s natural landscape, the resort offers panoramic views of the sea, beach, mountains and city skyline, positioning it as one of the region’s newest tourism and hospitality destinations.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah Ruler launches Al Qawasim digital app, platform

Sharjah Ruler launches Al Qawasim digital app, platform

4m read
UAE a source of stability under wise leadership

UAE a source of stability under wise leadership

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah Ruler: Landmark developments set in Khorfakkan

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah sets up new hub for space science and astronomy

1m read